The Concerns Surrounding the Residency of Belarusians and Russians in Lithuania

Lithuania has recently made a significant decision to declare over a thousand citizens of Russia and Belarus residing in the country as potential threats to national security. Stripping them of their permanent residency permits, the government based its decision on an evaluation of public and non-public information. Out of the 1,164 individuals, 910 are Belarusian citizens, while 254 are Russian citizens.

The government conducted a questionnaire among these individuals, requesting their opinions regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the status of Crimea, which Russia had unlawfully annexed in 2014. The responses to this questionnaire played a role in determining whether residence should be granted or denied. It is important to note that this decision only affects a fraction of the Belarusians and Russians living in Lithuania, as there are more than 58,000 Belarusian citizens and 16,000 Russian citizens currently residing in the country.

Residency permits for Belarusians and Russians in Lithuania must be renewed every year to three years, depending on the application status. Those individuals whose permits have been revoked have the option to appeal the decision in court. Others who have been affected by this decision have up to one month to leave the country. The Migration Department, responsible for carrying out the survey, has not received an immediate reaction from the Russian or Belarusian governments.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has expressed her discussions with Lithuanian authorities on the matter. She emphasizes the opposition’s intention to protect innocent individuals who are not affiliated with the Belarusian regime. Recognizing Lithuania’s actions as driven by national interests and security, Tsikhanouskaya acknowledges that the Lukashenko regime poses a direct threat to neighboring countries. She highlights that most Belarusians do not support Russia’s actions against Ukraine and are actively fighting against the dictatorship. Tsikhanouskaya stresses the importance of finding a safe haven in Europe for those in danger.

There is support for Lithuania’s decision from individuals like Viktor Voroncov, a businessperson who moved from Russia to Lithuania, learned the language, and obtained citizenship. Voroncov agrees with the government’s action, stating that some Russians spread Kremlin propaganda while maintaining close ties with comrades in Russia. He believes that Lithuania, as a democratic country, has been tolerant of different views, but the situation has changed due to ongoing conflicts, and those individuals must leave.

It’s worth noting that Lithuania also has an ethnic Russian minority, accounting for approximately 5% of the population. These individuals are Lithuanian citizens and were not required to participate in the questionnaire.

Sources:

Reuters – reuters.com