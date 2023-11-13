Lithuania Temporarily Closes Border Crossings with Belarus: A Strategic Move Amid Heightened Security Concerns

Amid growing geopolitical tensions and security concerns, Lithuania has made the decision to temporarily close two of its six border crossings with Belarus. This move comes as the presence of thousands of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries within Belarusian territory raises alarm in the region.

In response to Lithuania’s announcement, Belarus, Russia’s staunchest ally, swiftly criticized the decision, dismissing it as unfounded. However, Lithuania’s Interior Minister, Agne Bilotaite, emphasized that the closure of these two rural border checkpoints is a preventive measure aimed at protecting national security and averting potential provocations at the border.

Although the specific threats prompting this action were not explicitly disclosed, Lithuania has been actively discouraging its citizens from traveling to Belarus in recent weeks. In fact, warning signs have been placed at the borders, urging individuals to prioritize their safety and avoid journeys to Belarus.

One of the key concerns cited by Lithuania is the presence of the Wagner Group within Belarusian territory. Following their failed mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in June, this mercenary group sought refuge in Belarus. With estimates suggesting that up to 4,500 Wagner fighters may be stationed close to the Lithuanian and Polish borders, it is understandable that Lithuania and its neighboring countries are deeply alarmed.

Notably, Poland has decided to strengthen its eastern border by deploying 4,000 troops to support the national border agency, with an additional 6,000 troops in reserve. Latvia has also increased its security presence along its border with Belarus. Moreover, Lithuania and Poland are currently discussing the possibility of completely closing their borders with Belarus, with talks scheduled to take place in Warsaw at the end of the month.

In response to Lithuania’s decision, Belarus authorities criticized the move, accusing Lithuania of creating artificial barriers for its own political gain. They warned that this closure would result in traffic congestion and prolonged waiting times at the border, labeling it an unfriendly action based on unsubstantiated reasons.

As tensions persist and security concerns heighten, it is crucial for all parties involved to engage in diplomatic dialogue and find a resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all affected nations.

