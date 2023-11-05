Lithuania to Strengthen Border Security Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The Lithuanian government announced today that it will be taking measures to enhance border security in response to recent geopolitical tensions. This decision comes in the wake of the presence of Russian Wagner Group mercenaries within the country, which has raised concerns about national security.

To address these concerns, the government has chosen to close two of the six border crossing points with Belarus. Although the precise circumstances leading to this decision were not disclosed, it is clear that the government is prioritizing the safety of its citizens. These two rural crossing points, which were not frequently used by commercial vehicles, will be closed from Friday onwards.

This move by Lithuania echoes similar actions taken by its neighboring countries. Poland, for instance, has closed all but one border crossing point with Belarus this year following the imprisonment of a Polish journalist and the expulsion of Polish diplomats. Latvia, another EU country sharing a border with Belarus, has also experienced an influx of illegal immigrants attempting to cross the border.

In response, Latvia’s defense minister recently ordered the deployment of the army to assist in guarding the border. Furthermore, Poland has announced plans to deploy an additional 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus. These collective efforts highlight the shared concerns among these countries regarding border security and the need for a coordinated response.

This is not the first time the Baltic states have faced immigration challenges originating from Belarus. In 2021, Lithuania, Poland, and Latvia dealt with a significant influx of migrants, primarily from the Middle East and Africa, attempting to cross the border. While Lithuania resorted to pushing them back, this policy is still in effect to ensure the integrity of its borders.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is crucial for countries in the region to remain vigilant and cooperate closely to address the ongoing security concerns. The need to strike a delicate balance between effectively managing border control and upholding humanitarian principles remains a pressing challenge for all parties involved.