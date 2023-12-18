In a startling development today, it has come to light that listening devices were found in the offices of Ukraine’s top commanding general, Valery Zaluzhny, and other military officials. The discovery of these devices has raised concerns over national security and the potential breach of confidential conversations. The military statement, released via social media, did not identify the culprits behind the installation of these bugs or provide details of the recorded conversations.

During a routine inspection, elements of equipment used for recording information were discovered in the designated offices of the commander in chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other personnel, according to the general staff of the Ukrainian military. The length of time these devices had been in operation before their discovery remains unknown.

Valery Zaluzhny, speaking to journalists, confirmed that a wiretap was found in one of the locations where he worked. He revealed that he had not been to the specific room for a long time and speculated that the surveillance device was possibly meant for an upcoming meeting. However, he did not provide any further details about his schedule or the individuals involved.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has launched a criminal investigation into this incident. The SBU clarified that the listening device was not directly discovered in Valery Zaluzhny’s office, but in a room that could have been used by him in the future. Preliminary findings suggest that the device was not in working condition and did not possess the means for information accumulation or remote transmission of audio recordings.

This incident is not isolated, as Ukrainian inner-military circles have previously been targeted, possibly by Russian special services. Just last month, Marianna Budanova, the wife of Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, was poisoned with heavy metals. These troubling occurrences highlight the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

In recent weeks, tensions have also arisen between General Valery Zaluzhny and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Zaluzhny’s remarks on the “stalemate” in the war with Russia and his skepticism about future breakthroughs led to public disagreement with President Zelensky. Consequently, Zelensky made changes to the country’s military leadership, bypassing Zaluzhny and replacing key commanders.

Hanna Maliar, a former deputy defense minister, emphasized the persistent risk of surveillance and interception of conversations among military officials. She acknowledged that wiretapping and leaked information were common knowledge within the military establishment. In her statement, Maliar underscored previous instances where secret military information had become public, exposing the vulnerability of military secrets.

