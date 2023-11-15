The G20 summit is not only a platform for world leaders to discuss pressing global issues, but also an opportunity for culinary diplomacy to take center stage. This year, the G20 Dinner Menu at the summit celebrated an often-overlooked ingredient: millets. Renowned celebrity chef, Sanjeev Kapoor, lends his expertise and voice to this exciting culinary trend.

Millets, often referred to as “smart grains,” are a diverse group of ancient grains that have been cultivated for thousands of years. They are highly nutritious, gluten-free, and sustainable, making them an excellent choice for both health-conscious individuals and environmentally conscious agriculture. With a range of flavors and textures, millets offer endless possibilities for culinary creativity, from hearty bowls of warm porridge to crisp and flavorful salads.

In an exclusive interview, Chef Sanjeev Kapoor expresses his enthusiasm for the inclusion of millets in the G20 Dinner Menu. Instead of using direct quotes, it suffices to say that he commends the G20 for recognizing the potential of millets and embracing them as a vital part of our future food systems. Chef Kapoor believes that millets not only offer a unique taste experience but also contribute to global food security and sustainable farming practices.

FAQs:

Q: What are millets?

A: Millets are a collection of ancient grains characterized by their high nutritional value, gluten-free nature, and sustainable cultivation methods.

Q: Why are millets gaining popularity?

A: Millets have gained popularity due to their health benefits, versatility in cooking, and their positive environmental impact.

Q: What can I cook with millets?

A: Millets can be used in various dishes such as porridge, salads, bread, and even desserts. Their nutty flavor adds a unique touch to any recipe.

Q: Are millets suitable for gluten-free diets?

A: Yes, millets are naturally gluten-free, making them an excellent alternative for individuals with gluten sensitivities.

As global leaders gather at the G20 summit to discuss critical global issues, it is encouraging to see the recognition and celebration of millets as part of the Dinner Menu. The integration of millets into our diets not only promotes healthier eating habits but also highlights the importance of sustainable farming practices. Let us embark on this culinary journey together, exploring the diversity and potential of millets from farm to fork.