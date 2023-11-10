Avigdor Liberman Seeks a Different Role in Emergency Government

In a surprising turn of events, Avigdor Liberman, the Yisrael Beytenu chief, has voiced his dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to join the emergency government. Despite the announcement by the Likud party that Liberman would join the security cabinet, he intends to be a part of the newly formed war cabinet instead.

Liberman expressed his readiness to join the war cabinet in order to secure a swift victory. His motive is to actively contribute to the elimination of Hamas and its leaders. By positioning himself in the war cabinet alongside Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and newly joined minister Benny Gantz, Liberman aims to play a significant role in shaping the government’s strategy.

Although he supports the government’s actions against Hamas, Liberman refuses to accept a position as just another minister in the government. He wants to avoid being used as a mere token and hopes to have a more substantial impact on the decision-making process.

Previously a defense minister, Liberman broke ties with Netanyahu in 2019 and has been a vocal critic ever since. This recent disagreement highlights their diverging perspectives on how to effectively handle the conflict.

By opting for a role in the war cabinet, Liberman has placed himself in a position of influence and power. His decision also raises questions about the sway and efficacy of the current security cabinet, which may face further weakening with Liberman’s inclusion.

The back-and-forth between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu party comes after the joining of the National Unity party and its leader, Benny Gantz, to the government. The collaboration led to the formation of the high-level war cabinet, which was seemingly incomplete until Liberman’s intended participation.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Opposition Leader Yair Lapid will follow suit and join the national emergency government. While Gantz congratulated Liberman on his addition, it appears the final decision is yet to be formalized.

Undoubtedly, Liberman’s demand for the government’s explicit commitment to eliminating Hamas and its leaders presents a bold proposition. It reflects his determination to prioritize national security and restore peace to the citizens of Israel, with a particular focus on the southern regions affected by the ongoing conflict.

Whilst Netanyahu, Gallant, and National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi have emphasized their intent to bring about regime change in the Gaza Strip, Liberman’s insistence on a public announcement underscores his unwavering stance on tackling the Hamas issue head-on.