Gaza Residents Share Stories of Abuse and Detention by Israeli Forces

Deir el-Balah, Gaza Strip – In the aftermath of the recent events, Mahmoud Zindah and his father, Nader, bravely recount the horrific ordeal they endured at the hands of Israeli forces. Alongside hundreds of other Palestinians, they were apprehended on December 5 in the Shujayea area. They were subjected to five days of physical and psychological torment before finally being released without any explanation.

During their confinement, Mahmoud recalls an encounter with one of the soldiers, who ominously remarked that he resembled his deceased nephew, tragically killed in front of his grandmother while being held hostage by Hamas. The soldier went on to threaten the lives of everyone present. The Zindah family had been trapped in their home in the Zeitoun neighborhood for two days prior, unable to leave due to the escalating violence outside. Those who dared to venture outside were met with sniper fire.

Nader describes the harrowing moment when tanks and soldiers descended upon their street, accompanied by the deafening sounds of shouting and gunfire. Seeking safety in a neighboring house, Nader was overcome with shock when he witnessed the bulldozer demolishing its walls. Israeli soldiers swiftly filled their home, ordering them to empty their belongings onto the floor. Monetary assets, personal identification, and phones were seized, while even their meager supply of food was callously discarded.

The soldiers separated the family, confining women and young children to one room, while men and teenage boys were forced into another. Nader, Mahmoud, Mahmoud’s brother-in-law, and another male relative were subsequently stripped naked and confined outside. Around 150 men from nearby houses were similarly blindfolded and handcuffed in the street, eventually loaded onto trucks for transportation.

Determined not to be separated from his son, Nader made sure Mahmoud was securely on his lap during the journey. The men soon discovered that women were also present in the same truck, causing chaotic conditions as unexpected stops caused prisoners to topple onto one another. Despite the blindfolds veiling their vision, the men could hear the women’s pleas, urging them to protect the innocent as they would their own sisters. These women were accompanied by young children.

The men and teenage boys were eventually taken to a warehouse where they endured physical assaults, interrogations, and verbal abuse. Devoid of sleep, they sat on a bare floor strewn with grains of rice that relentlessly cut into their exposed skin. Among the detainees was fourteen-year-old Mohammed Odeh, who had been trapped in his home for five days with his family, deprived of sustenance. Israeli soldiers had already killed two neighborhood boys who ventured outside in search of water, and the subsequent destruction of homes saw more men and teenagers violently removed.

The soldiers labeled the captives, marking their arms with numbers as they incessantly repeated accusations of association with Hamas. A reminder of this degrading treatment can still be seen on Mohammed’s flesh. Communication barriers became fodder for further abuse, compounded by physical violence when words failed to elicit understanding. The Palestinians were treated with absolute contempt, their humanity sullied by their captors.

Throughout their imprisonment, groups of soldiers would intermittently burst into the warehouse, violently assaulting one person while forcing the others to listen helplessly to their cries of agony. Exhaustion dared to claim some of the men, only for cold water to be mercilessly poured on them when they briefly succumbed to sleep.

It is a dark and sorrowful truth that not all detainees returned from these excruciating torture sessions. Echoes of screams permeated the air, followed by unsettling silence. Mahmoud’s suffering at the hands of the soldiers caught the attention of his father when he noticed his bleeding wrists. A soldier callously pressed down on the wounds upon learning of their existence. Nader valiantly shielded his son, prompting one of the soldiers to forcibly remove Mahmoud. The young boy’s resistance only resulted in a vicious kick to his face, leaving behind a visible mark.

While stories like Mahmoud and Nader’s are but a glimpse into the suffering endured by countless Palestinians, they serve as testament to the inhuman treatment meted out to an entire population. The scars, both visible and invisible, remain etched in the hearts and minds of those who endured this relentless assault on their dignity and humanity.

