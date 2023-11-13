2023 Poised to Break Temperature Records, Prompting Urgent Climate Action

The year 2023 is set to go down in history as the hottest year ever recorded, according to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The organization recently announced that October 2023 was the warmest October on record globally, with an average surface temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius (59.54 degrees Fahrenheit).

This scorching temperature was 0.85 degrees Celsius above the October average between 1991-2020 and a staggering 1.7 degrees Celsius warmer than the preindustrial period of 1850-1900. Data collected from satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations around the world corroborate these findings, revealing that the global mean temperature for the year is also the highest on record.

2023 is currently on pace to exceed the temperature average for 2016, which was previously deemed the warmest year ever recorded. The chief driver behind this extreme heat is the ongoing climate crisis, largely fueled by the burning of fossil fuels. Greenhouse gas emissions and a strengthening El Niño event have been credited with the rise in global temperatures.

Samantha Burgess, the deputy director of C3S, confidently stated that 2023 will undoubtedly be the warmest year on record, with a current deviation of 1.43ºC from the preindustrial average. This alarming revelation heightens the sense of urgency for ambitious climate action as the world prepares for the upcoming 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28).

Policymakers and business leaders from around the globe will gather in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from November 30 to December 12 to discuss how to address the worsening climate crisis. The primary objective of this conference is to find ways to fulfill the aspirations outlined in the 2015 Paris Agreement—to limit global heating to just 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2050.

It is crucial to recognize that the world has already warmed by approximately 1.1 degrees Celsius due to over a century of burning fossil fuels and unsustainable energy and land use practices. This temperature increase acts as a catalyst for a series of extreme weather events that continue to ravage various parts of the world.

C3S noted that El Niño conditions are currently developing in the equatorial Pacific. However, the latest temperature anomalies are still lower than those observed during the historically strong El Niño events of 1997 and 2015. El Niño is a natural climate pattern known to contribute to global temperature spikes and extreme weather conditions.

Climate scientists express concern over the gravity of the 2023 temperature records, likening the situation to a scene from a Hollywood movie. The numbers vividly illustrate the severity of air temperatures, sea temperatures, sea ice loss, and other climate-related phenomena. David Reay, a climate scientist at Edinburgh University, described the current global efforts to combat climate change as a “Hot Mess,” emphasizing the urgent need for effective action.

Friederike Otto, a climate scientist from Imperial College London, emphasized that the October heat record should not be seen as a mere statistical curiosity. Within this year alone, extreme heatwaves and droughts exacerbated by these high temperatures have led to loss of life, displacement, and economic hardship.

As the world faces the reality of 2023 becoming the hottest year ever recorded, it is crucial that global leaders, businesses, and individuals rise to the occasion. Understanding the gravity of this situation and taking decisive steps towards mitigating the climate crisis is not just scientifically imperative but also essential for the well-being and sustainability of our planet and future generations.

—

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S)?

The Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) is an initiative by the European Union designed to provide accurate and up-to-date information on the Earth’s climate. It collects data from various sources, including satellites, ships, aircraft, and weather stations, to analyze and monitor global climate patterns.

2. What is the significance of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the Paris Agreement?

The Paris Agreement aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, with an ambition to strive for a limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius. The 1.5 degrees Celsius target is considered significant because it would significantly reduce the risks and impacts of climate change on vulnerable ecosystems and societies.

3. What is El Niño?

El Niño is a naturally occurring climate pattern characterized by the warming of sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific. This phenomenon has global impacts on weather patterns, leading to periods of increased temperatures, extreme weather events, and altered precipitation patterns.

4. How do greenhouse gas emissions contribute to global warming?

Greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N2O), trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere, creating a greenhouse effect. This effect prevents some of the sun’s heat from escaping back into space, leading to a gradual rise in global temperatures known as global warming. Human activities, particularly the burning of fossil fuels for energy and transportation, release significant amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, amplifying the greenhouse effect and causing accelerated climate change.

5. What are the potential impacts of extreme heatwaves and droughts?

Extreme heatwaves and droughts can have wide-ranging consequences. They can lead to heat-related illnesses and deaths, crop failures and food shortages, water scarcity, increased wildfire risks, and disruptions to ecosystems. Vulnerable populations, including the elderly, children, and those in poverty, are particularly at risk during such extreme weather events.