Netanyahu Urges Biden to Take Actions Against Hamas After Worst Violence since Holocaust

In a recent phone call between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden, Netanyahu emphasized that the savagery witnessed during Hamas’s attack on Israeli civilians was the most horrific since the Holocaust. While comparing Hamas to the Islamic State (ISIS), he called for the international community, led by the United States, to treat Hamas as a terrorist organization. This statement follows the recent outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas, resulting in widespread destruction and loss of life.

Netanyahu highlighted some of the horrifying acts committed by Hamas, including the abduction and execution of children, the beheading of soldiers, and the massacre of innocent youngsters. He stressed that the actions of the Palestinian terror group were even worse than those of ISIS. Multiple Israeli ministries, Israel advocates online, and even President Biden himself echoed this sentiment.

President Biden expressed his unwavering support for Israel in a subsequent live address to the American and Israeli public. He condemned the “sheer evil” displayed by Hamas and shared gruesome details of their attacks. Biden mentioned the killing of parents trying to protect their children, the murder of babies, and the rape and assault of women. He likened the brutality of Hamas to the worst atrocities committed by ISIS.

While not criticizing Israel’s response directly, President Biden urged Jerusalem to uphold international law even in its counteroffensive against Hamas. He emphasized that democracies like Israel and the United States should act within the boundaries of the rule of law and distinguish themselves from terrorists who deliberately target civilians.

The death toll in Israel as a result of Hamas’s shocking attack has exceeded 1,200, with thousands injured. Additionally, an estimated 150 people remain abducted and their fate unknown. The international community, led by the United States, will be closely watching the situation and evaluating the necessary actions to address the ongoing conflict and ensure the safety and security of Israeli civilians.