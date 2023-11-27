New Thunderstorms in Gujarat Claim 24 Lives

Gujarat, a western state in India, experienced a tragic loss as thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rainfall claims the lives of 24 people. This unexpected calamity occurred over the span of two days, with an additional 23 people reportedly injured in rain-related incidents. The state government revealed that some regions received an astonishing 144mm (5.7 inches) of rain in just 24 hours.

The thunderstorms and hailstorms wreaked havoc, resulting in damage to houses and the loss of cattle throughout Gujarat. In total, at least 40 animals were killed as a consequence of the severe weather. Gujarat’s Agriculture Minister, Raghavji Patel, expressed plans to conduct a survey to assess the extent of the damage. Compensation will be provided based on the results of this assessment.

Despite rain-related calamities being common in Gujarat, such intense rainstorms during the winter months are unexpected. The deluge caught many residents off guard, leaving them unprepared. In response to the tragic events, Federal Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his deep sadness and condolences on social media platform X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the rainfall will persist in certain parts of the state even on Monday. This forecast raises concerns among officials and local authorities who are closely monitoring the situation.

While India experiences flash floods and lightning strikes every year, scientists emphasize that the continuous rise in global temperatures is contributing to the escalation of extreme weather events. This serves as a reminder of the urgent need to address climate change and its far-reaching effects.

