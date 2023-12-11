Life in Ukraine’s Occupied Territory: A Harsh Reality

In the Ukrainian regions that are under Russian control, the situation is dire. The accounts of brutality and fear are haunting. People are fleeing through what is now referred to as “the corridor,” a dangerous path that offers an opportunity to escape to safer areas of Ukraine. This article sheds light on the harsh reality faced by those living in occupied territories and the challenges they encounter on their journey to safety.

The Last Hope: The Corridor Out

Over the years, thousands of people have sought refuge from Russian-occupied areas through various routes. However, as the conflict in Ukraine persists, “the corridor” has become the only viable option for many to directly enter Ukraine. The corridor stretches along a front line between the Belgorod region in Russia and Ukraine’s Sumy region.

A Grim and Dangerous Life in Occupied Ukraine

Life in the occupied territories is filled with danger and uncertainty. Civilians are often detained for trivial reasons, such as speaking Ukrainian or being a young man. The Associated Press investigation revealed that thousands are held without charge in Russian prisons and occupied areas. Ukrainian government estimates suggest that at least 10,000 civilians are currently detained.

Refugees on both sides of the corridor face rigorous searches and questioning. On the Russian side, many, particularly men, are denied entry. The fear instilled by the Russian soldiers further compels people to flee. Additionally, new laws requiring residents of occupied areas to acquire Russian citizenship have triggered an exodus. Failure to obtain citizenship by July 2024 could result in deportation, including to remote regions of Russia.

A Steady Flow of Refugees

The number of people crossing the corridor fluctuates based on weather conditions and the situation at the front line. As winter approaches, an average of 80-120 people are returning daily. The highest influx of refugees was observed after the Kakhovka dam collapsed earlier this year, when about 200 people per day fled for their lives.

The Pluriton shelter, operated by the non-governmental organization of the same name, has supported over 15,500 refugees since its establishment. Director Kateryna Arisoi, herself a refugee, emphasizes the importance of providing a safe haven for those who have lost everything. Arisoi understands the feeling of being reduced to nothing after witnessing her own home destroyed and occupied by Russian forces.

A Lengthy Journey to a Nearby Place

The journey to safety is often long and arduous, even when the destination is within reach. Halyna Sidorova, a 73-year-old woman, had to undergo a challenging and emotionally charged journey to return to Zaporizhzhia city, where her loved ones resided. Due to the front line, she was stuck in occupied territory, separated from her family. With determination, she decided to make the treacherous trek after her mother’s passing. Sidorova’s story exemplifies the resilience and strength of those facing unimaginable hardships.

