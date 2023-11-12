Endless Adventure: Embark on a Lifetime of Exploration with Life at Sea Cruises

Life at Sea Cruises is revolutionizing the way we experience travel with their groundbreaking concept of “the cruise that never ends.” Departing in November for a three-year round-the-world journey, this extraordinary cruise invites passengers to embark on an indefinite voyage, creating a lifetime of adventure and exploration.

The inspiration for this innovative concept came from eager travelers who expressed their deep enthusiasm for sailing around the world continuously, despite not being able to join the initial departure. Kendra Holmes, CEO of Miray Cruises, the company behind Life at Sea, shared that the firm received numerous inquiries from individuals who were captivated by the idea but couldn’t commit to the set start date.

To accommodate the growing interest, Life at Sea Cruises has transformed their itinerary into a rolling three-year cruise, allowing passengers to join at any point along the journey. Say goodbye to missed experiences, as the cruise will continuously introduce new destinations instead of revisiting previous ones. This captivating approach has truly turned Life at Sea into “the cruise that never ends.”

While the inaugural itinerary departing from Istanbul on November 1 excludes certain iconic destinations like Easter Island, Dubai, and all of India due to logistical reasons, these remarkable locations are expected to be included in the fourth year of the voyage.

Featuring seven potential start locations within the first year, Life at Sea Cruises offers flexibility and convenience for those seeking the adventure of a lifetime. Whether you join at Istanbul, Barcelona on November 6, the Bahamas a week later, or Rio de Janeiro on December 20, just in time for Christmas on board, there are plenty of opportunities to embark on this endless journey.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

Q: Can I join the cruise at a later date if I can’t make the initial departure?

A: Absolutely! Life at Sea Cruises now allows passengers to start their three-year adventure at any point in the itinerary.

Q: Will I miss out on previous destinations if I join the cruise later?

A: Not at all. The cruise will continuously introduce new destinations, ensuring that every passenger experiences a unique and unforgettable journey.

Q: Are there any iconic destinations that are not included in the initial itinerary?

A: Yes, due to logistical reasons, certain major destinations such as Easter Island, Dubai, and all of India will be featured in the fourth year of the cruise.

Q: How many start locations are available in the first year?

A: There are seven potential start locations within the first year, providing passengers with flexibility and choice.

Q: Can I join the cruise in time for Christmas celebrations?

A: Absolutely! Life at Sea Cruises offers a departure from Rio de Janeiro on December 20, allowing passengers to experience a magical Christmas on board.

An Immersive and Sustainable Lifestyle

Maintaining their commitment to provide an exceptional experience, Life at Sea Cruises ensures that only 85% capacity is sold, allowing residents to enjoy ample space and personalized service. Currently, occupancy for November boardings is over 50%, emphasizing the exclusivity of this extraordinary adventure.

Furthermore, Life at Sea Cruises is launching a “Dive Around the World” program to cater to the diving enthusiasts among its guests. Passengers will have access to an on-board dive shop operated in partnership with Scuba Diving International (SDI). With a dedicated full-time instructor on the ship’s crew, guests can obtain scuba certifications while traveling and participate in diving excursions in collaboration with SDI-vetted diving schools. As an added bonus, passengers can engage in ocean clean-up initiatives and coral propagation efforts, contributing to the preservation of our planet’s underwater ecosystems.

Life at Sea Cruises continues to redefine the possibilities of travel, adapting and innovating to create a remarkable experience for adventure-seekers worldwide. Embark on a lifetime of exploration with the cruise that never ends and unlock a new era of endless adventure on the open seas.

