Hurricane Lidia Causes Devastation in Mexico’s Pacific Coast

A powerful Category 4 hurricane known as Lidia struck Mexico’s Pacific coast near Puerto Vallarta, inflicting significant damage on the region. With winds reaching speeds of 140 mph (220 kph), the storm made landfall as an “extremely dangerous” hurricane that left destruction in its wake.

Unlike Hurricane Patricia, which hit the same sparsely populated area in 2015, Lidia brought heavy rains and high surf, leading to flash flooding and landslides. The state of Jalisco and neighboring Nayarit reported downed trees, power outages, and blocked roads due to landslides. However, authorities have not yet received any reports of injuries or fatalities.

Residents along the coast were advised to seek shelter, prompting the opening of 23 shelters in Jalisco. Puerto Vallarta’s city government also provided refuge for a few dozen individuals. These precautionary measures aimed to ensure the safety of residents and visitors alike.

Lidia’s trajectory is expected to take it east-northeast, directly toward Guadalajara—Mexico’s second-largest city. It is predicted that Lidia will still maintain hurricane strength as it brushes by the city late at night. Therefore, residents in Guadalajara and surrounding areas are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and their property.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center has warned of the possibility of heavy rainfall, with isolated areas receiving up to 12 inches of rain. Local authorities have responded by canceling classes in communities along the coast to prioritize the safety of students and prevent any potential harm due to the storm’s impact.

While Lidia’s devastation may not be on the same scale as Hurricane Patricia, the effects can still be significant. It serves as a reminder of the destructive forces of nature and the importance of emergency preparedness in vulnerable areas. Recovery efforts will be necessary to rebuild, but the resilience of the affected communities will undoubtedly play a vital role in their recovery.