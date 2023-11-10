New Leader Elected by Libya’s High State Council, Adding Uncertainty to Divided Politics

In a significant development for Libya’s political landscape, the Tripoli-based High State Council (HSC) has elected Mohammed Takala as its new leader, ousting former head Khaled al-Mishri. With a vote of 67 to 62 in a run-off, Takala now holds the reins of a key political institution in a deeply divided country.

While this leadership change may seem like a step forward, it also introduces further uncertainty into Libya’s already fractured politics. The international community and the United Nations have long emphasized the importance of nationwide elections as a means to address the decade-long power vacuum. However, rival leaders have continuously failed to reach an agreement on the election laws that would shape the voting process.

Since the NATO-backed uprising that led to the downfall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been embroiled in conflict. The country became divided between competing administrations in the east and west, each backed by different militias and foreign powers. The HSC wields significant influence under a 2015 agreement and has been engaged in negotiations with the House of Representatives (HoR), the country’s main parliament based in Tobruk, to pave the way for elections.

The impact of Takala’s victory on the HSC’s talks with the HoR regarding electoral rules remains unclear. The United Nations has been exerting pressure to facilitate these discussions, but both bodies have expressed a desire to replace the interim government in Tripoli before any national vote takes place.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, a rival of al-Mishri and HoR speaker Aguila Saleh, congratulated Takala on his election. Dbeibah hopes that the newly elected leader will prioritize the Libyan people’s desire to hold elections. Dbeibah himself has vowed not to relinquish power until after the elections and has previously faced armed attempts to remove him.

Nevertheless, many Libyans harbor doubts about the genuine commitment of both the HoR and HSC to conduct an election that could potentially diminish their own influence and power. As Libya enters this new chapter with a fresh leader at the helm of the HSC, the path towards a unified and stable country remains uncertain.