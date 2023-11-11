Diplomatic Fallout: Libya’s Foreign Minister Dismissed After Controversial Meeting

In a surprising turn of events, Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush has been dismissed from her position following a controversial meeting with her Israeli counterpart. The announcement of her dismissal came shortly after an investigation was launched into the meeting, which took place in Rome last week.

Rumors had been circulating that al-Mangoush had left the country, but Libya’s Internal Security Service denied these reports, confirming that she was barred from traveling. The meeting itself had drawn large protests in Libya, with many criticizing the foreign minister for engaging with Israel.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry had initially publicly announced the meeting, which caused significant backlash within Israel. Commentators and opposition politicians expressed concern over the breach of diplomatic protocol and the potential damage to Israel’s credibility as a foreign relations partner.

The Libyan foreign ministry issued a statement clarifying that the meeting was an unofficial encounter that did not involve any discussion, agreement, or consultation. The country does not recognize Israel and has no diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv. In fact, under a 1957 law, dealing with Israel is punishable by up to nine years in prison in Libya.

There are indications that the topic of normalizing relations between Libya and Israel had been discussed prior to the controversial meeting. According to an anonymous Libyan government official, the subject was raised during a meeting between Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah and CIA Director William Burns in January.

The official revealed that Dbeibah had initially agreed to explore the possibility of normalization but was concerned about the potential public backlash, given Libya’s historical support for the Palestinian cause. The meeting between al-Mangoush and Cohen, according to an Israeli official, had been agreed upon in advance at the highest levels in Libya and lasted over an hour.

The dismissal of al-Mangoush has sparked protests in Libya, with demonstrators calling for her removal and even demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Dbeibah. The incident has brought criticism from both legislative bodies in Libya, with the High Council of State and the House of Representatives condemning the meeting and calling for an emergency session to discuss the matter.

The repercussions of this controversial meeting have yet to unfold fully, with uncertainty surrounding Libya’s foreign relations and the potential path to normalizing relations with Israel. The incident highlights the delicate nature of diplomatic engagements and the potential consequences of breaching established norms and protocols.

FAQs:

1. What led to the dismissal of Libya’s Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush?

Al-Mangoush was dismissed from her position following a meeting with her Israeli counterpart, which drew significant backlash and protests in Libya. An investigation was launched into the meeting, and she was subsequently dismissed.

2. Why was the meeting between the two foreign ministers controversial?

The meeting caused controversy because Libya does not recognize Israel and has no diplomatic relations with the country. The public announcement of the meeting by the Israeli Foreign Ministry breached diplomatic protocol and raised concerns about Israel’s credibility as a foreign relations partner.

3. Is there a possibility of normalizing relations between Libya and Israel?

There were discussions about the potential normalization of relations between Libya and Israel, but no concrete steps have been taken. The controversy surrounding the meeting has cast uncertainty on the path to normalization and raised questions about public sentiment in Libya.

4. What are the repercussions of the dismissal of al-Mangoush?

The dismissal has sparked protests in Libya, with demonstrators calling for further action, including the resignation of Prime Minister Dbeibah. The incident has drawn condemnation from both legislative bodies in Libya and has raised concerns about the country’s foreign relations.

Sources: [Al Jazeera](https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/8/30/libyas-foreign-minister-dismissed-sources)