Libyan Protesters Demand Accountability After Devastating Flood: A Call for Change

In the wake of a catastrophic flood that claimed the lives of thousands and caused immense destruction, the people of Derna, a city in eastern Libya, have taken to the streets to protest against local authorities, demanding accountability and change. This demonstration signals a growing dissatisfaction with the current political landscape in a country that has been plagued by years of conflict and chaos.

The protesters, gathered outside the Al Sahaba Mosque in Derna, directed their frustrations towards several officials, including Aguila Saleh, the head of the eastern-based Libyan parliament. Their chants for national unity resonate as Libya finds itself deeply divided due to years of political fragmentation. Escalating their grievances, some protesters even set fire to the former mayor’s house, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, blaming him for the perceived failures in managing the flood crisis.

Amidst the unrest, Hichem Abu Chkiouat, a minister in the eastern Libyan government, announced the suspension of al-Ghaithi from his post, acknowledging the demands of the protesters. The flood tragedy has shed light on the two rival administrations within the country – one internationally recognized, based in Tripoli, and another self-proclaimed government based in Benghazi, supported by renegade general Khalifa Haftar.

The protest in Derna serves as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for investigation and accountability regarding the collapse of the dams that led to the devastating torrent. During the demonstration, Said Mansour, a student participant, demanded immediate action to determine the cause of the dam failure, attributing it to the loss of countless lives. Taha Miftah, another protester, pointed fingers at the government’s mismanagement of the crisis, particularly blaming the parliament.

The citizens of Derna call for an international inquiry into the disaster to ensure an unbiased assessment and impartial reconstruction efforts under international supervision. The scale of the death toll remains unclear, with thousands still missing. Various official sources have provided differing casualty counts, while the World Health Organization has confirmed 3,922 deaths.

While authorities have attempted to deflect blame by labeling the flood as an “unprecedented natural disaster,” critics have highlighted the existence of previous warnings. An academic paper by a hydrologist, published last year, explicitly outlined the city’s vulnerability to floods and stressed the importance of maintaining the protective dams.

The protest in Derna marks a turning point as the people demand transparency, accountability, and a shift in the way their country is governed. It emphasizes the urgent need for change to prevent such tragedies from recurring and to pave the way for a brighter and more secure future for the Libyan population.

