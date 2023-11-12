Libyan Rival Governments Collaborate to Provide Aid for Flood Victims

In a surprising display of unity, the two rival governments of Libya have come together to coordinate relief efforts for those affected by devastating floods. The UN has confirmed that both the eastern and western governments have requested international aid and are actively liaising with each other. The floods, caused by two dam bursts in the eastern city of Derna, have resulted in the deaths of over 5,300 people, with at least 10,000 missing and tens of thousands displaced.

Tauhid Pasha, a representative from the International Organization for Migration, expressed that “the Government of National Unity [western government] has extended its support to us and its request on behalf of the entire country, and they are also coordinating with the government in the east.” This collaborative effort highlights the urgency of the situation and the need for an international response that aligns with the requests of both governments.

However, the challenges ahead are immense. Mr. Pasha emphasized the need to scale up support quickly and called for financial assistance. The aftermath of the floods in Libya has revealed the detrimental impact of a divided government structure. Since the overthrow of Col Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been plagued by conflict between rival governments and various militias vying for power.

The UN-backed Government of National Unity, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah in Tripoli, attempts to establish authority over the western region of Libya. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Osama Hamad leads the rival administration known as the House of Representatives in eastern Libya, where military strongman Gen Khalifa Haftar holds significant influence. In the wake of the disaster, Gen Haftar received support from an Egyptian military delegation.

UN High Commissioner on Human Rights, Volker Turk, emphasized the importance of unity among all political factions in the face of this disaster. He stressed the need for support to be provided to all affected individuals, irrespective of their affiliations. Special attention should be given to vulnerable groups who are at an even greater risk in the aftermath of such a calamity.

The catastrophic damage inflicted upon Derna is a testament to the dire consequences of this natural disaster. Abdulkader Assad, political editor of the Libya Observer, highlighted how the lack of a unified central government has hindered rescue efforts. The long-standing division between the two governments has primarily focused on power struggles rather than serving the people. However, the flood crisis has illustrated the impact of this fractured governance system on the lives of ordinary Libyans.

To assist in search and rescue operations, Libya has received support from several nations. Search and rescue teams from Egypt and Tunisia, along with over 160 personnel from Turkey, have joined local Libyan rescue teams on the ground. Additionally, firefighters from Italy and Spain have offered their expertise.

Time is of the essence in finding survivors, as the window of opportunity is closing rapidly. Tommaso Della Longa, spokesperson for the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, expressed the urgency of the situation. The disaster has left entire areas of the city destroyed and thousands of families in need of immediate assistance.

As the country continues to grapple with the aftermath of the floods, the stories of individuals like Usama Al Husadi serve as reminders of the immense human toll. Usama Al Husadi, who has been desperately searching for his wife and five children, experienced the devastating loss of many family members. His heart-wrenching search reflects the urgency and devastation faced by countless others affected by the floods.

The return of the bodies of over 80 Egyptian migrants to Egypt highlights the impact of this disaster beyond Libyan borders. These individuals tragically lost their lives in the flood and were laid to rest in their respective towns in Egypt.

Amidst the chaos, the collaboration between Libya’s rival governments sheds light on the resilience and compassion that can emerge in times of crisis. However, the rebuilding process will require sustained international support to address the urgent needs of those affected.

