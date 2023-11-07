Libyan Foreign Minister Faces Fallout After Meeting Israeli Counterpart

In a recent turn of events, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah has dismissed Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush following a controversial meeting between Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, in Rome. The meeting, which originally claimed to be unplanned and informal, lasted two hours according to an Israeli official. This revelation has sparked a significant backlash within Libya, with protests erupting in several cities.

The dispute surrounding the meeting has not only intensified the already existing political crisis within Libya but has also played into the larger issue of the country’s governance. Libya has been without a stable central government since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, and Dbeibah’s interim government, installed earlier this year, has faced resistance from various factions who do not recognize its authority.

The fact that Libya does not officially recognize Israel adds to the controversy. Supporting the Palestinian cause for an independent state in the occupied territories, there is widespread public sentiment against normalizing relations with Israel. The meeting between Mangoush and Cohen has given ammunition to critics of Dbeibah’s government who question its legitimacy and alignment with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Protests have escalated, with demonstrators gathering in front of the Foreign Ministry in Tripoli and causing damage to the building. While there have been no reports of violence so far, tensions remain high. Additionally, the parliament based in the east, which rejects Dbeibah’s government, has announced hearings into the meeting, further complicating the political landscape.

It is crucial to note that Dbeibah’s government had sought stronger ties with various countries, including Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as part of efforts to gain international support. However, the fallout from the meeting with the Israeli counterpart has raised concerns about the stability and viability of Dbeibah’s interim government.

As Libya continues to grapple with internal divisions and the push for a unified government, the aftermath of this meeting has underscored the challenges and complexities of diplomacy in the region. The future of Libya’s governance and its path towards national elections remains uncertain as political factions vie for power and navigate the delicate balance of international relations.