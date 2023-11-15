A Diplomatic Meeting: Exploring Normalization Between Libya and Israel

In a recent development, it has been reported that Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh engaged in talks with David Barnea, the head of Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, in 2022. The purpose of their conversation was to discuss practical steps towards normalizing relations between Libya and Israel. This revelation comes shortly after Dbeibeh dismissed his foreign minister for a meeting with her Israeli counterpart, which he claimed was conducted without his knowledge.

The Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar brought this news to light, stating that it was contained in a classified diplomatic document. The document was apparently disclosed by the Libyan ambassador to Amman, who personally attended the meeting. However, it remains uncertain whether both Dbeibeh and Barnea were physically present in the Jordanian capital, as the report mentions that the conversation took place “via video technology.”

The talks between Dbeibeh and Barnea were facilitated by Major General Ahmad Husni, the director of Jordanian intelligence, who ensured that all practical and logistical details were handled with utmost secrecy. The participation of Jordan and the United Arab Emirates in initiating these discussions highlights their diplomatic relations with Israel. It is noteworthy that the UAE specifically agreed to participate if a potential agreement would also involve Khalifa Haftar’s government, which it supports.

Libya has been in a state of division since 2014, with rival administrations in the east and west. Dbeibeh, as the head of the internationally recognized government, governs the western part of the country from Tripoli. On the other hand, the eastern region is under the control of Gen. Khalifa Haftar, a military strongman. Haftar launched an offensive in 2019, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Russia, in an attempt to capture Tripoli.

It is interesting to note that Haftar’s son had reportedly visited Israel in late 2019, offering to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries in exchange for Israeli support. Israel has traditionally maintained clandestine relations with countries where formal diplomatic ties do not exist, with the Mossad playing a crucial role in managing these relations.

The disclosure of these talks between Libya and Israel does not stand alone. According to the diplomatic document revealed by al-Akhbar, Morocco is also engaged in diplomatic efforts to establish relations between Israel and other influential figures in Libya’s fragmented political landscape. This includes the speaker of the House of Representatives in the east, Aguila Saleh Issa, who is a presidential candidate and aligned with Haftar, as well as the president of the Libyan Council of State, Khaled al-Mishri, based in the west.

This recent development has sparked controversy in Libya, with protests erupting in Tripoli and other cities. Libya has long been known for its strong support for the Palestinian cause, making any public engagement with Israel a sensitive matter. While Dbeibeh publicly distanced himself from the meeting, senior Libyan government officials have indicated that the prime minister was aware of and involved in the talks.

The United States’ reaction to the Rome meeting between Israeli and Libyan officials was reportedly one of frustration. The Biden administration reprimanded senior Israeli officials for what they considered “irresponsible behavior,” stating that it hindered ongoing efforts to accelerate normalization between Israel and various Arab countries.

While this development poses significant diplomatic implications for Libya and Israel, it also sheds light on the evolving dynamics in the Middle East region. As countries continue to navigate complex political landscapes, the pursuit of normalization between nations is shaping the regional geopolitical landscape.

FAQs

1. What was the purpose of the meeting between the Libyan Prime Minister and the Mossad chief?

The meeting aimed to discuss practical steps towards normalization of relations between Libya and Israel.

2. Who initiated the talks between Libya and Israel?

Jordan and the United Arab Emirates facilitated these discussions, with their involvement highlighting their diplomatic relations with Israel.

3. What is the current state of Libya?

Since 2014, Libya has been divided between rival administrations in the east and west. Prime Minister Dbeibeh governs the western part of the country from Tripoli, while the east is under the control of military strongman Gen. Khalifa Haftar.

4. What role does the Mossad play in Israel’s diplomatic relations?

The Mossad manages Israel’s clandestine relations with nations with which it does not have formal diplomatic ties.

5. How did the disclosure of these talks affect Libya?

The disclosure of the meeting sparked protests in Libya, a country known for its strong support for the Palestinian cause. It has raised concerns and created controversy within the country.