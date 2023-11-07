Libyan Prime Minister Rejects Normalization with Israel, Strained Relations Continue

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has firmly rejected the possibility of normalizing relations with Israel. This comes after a secret meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries was made public, stirring significant backlash in Tripoli. Dbeibeh expressed his strong opposition to any form of normalization during a televised ministerial meeting, emphasizing his support for Libya and the Palestinian cause.

While Dbeibeh acknowledged that there was an individual within the government who acted independently, he suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush from her role and initiated an investigation into the meeting. Mangoush, who fled the country due to safety concerns, had allegedly informed Dbeibeh about the meeting upon her return to Tripoli. However, some Libyan officials assert that the prime minister was aware of the talks and even approved of them.

It is worth noting that Libya has a longstanding animosity towards Israel and has been supportive of the Palestinian cause. The 1957 law in Libya prohibits the normalization of ties with Israel, and the country faces strong public opposition to any form of rapprochement. Dbeibeh, aware of this sentiment, initially gave his approval for joining the US-brokered Abraham Accords but ultimately decided against it due to fears of severe public backlash.

Dbeibeh’s latest remarks indicate that “harsh measures” will be taken in response to the secret meeting, although no specific details have been provided. Meanwhile, Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on Dbeibeh’s rejection of normalization.

The strained relations between Libya and Israel underscore the complex political dynamics in the region. Libya has been grappling with internal divisions and instability since the overthrow of longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country remains divided between the Western-backed government in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east, with various armed groups and foreign governments supporting different factions.

The disclosure of the secret meeting between the Libyan and Israeli foreign ministers has elicited widespread outrage in Libya. Protest demonstrations erupted in Tripoli and other western Libyan towns, reflecting the strong opposition to any engagement with Israel among the Libyan population.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these strained relations will evolve and whether any efforts towards reconciliation can be made in the future.