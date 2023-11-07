Libya’s Prime Minister Affirms Stance Against Normalizing Relations with Israel

In a televised ministerial meeting, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah openly rejected the possibility of normalizing relations with Israel. Despite Israel’s recent announcement of a secret meeting between the foreign ministers of both countries, Dbeibah expressed his firm rejection, stating, “We affirm our rejection of any form of normalization.” This rejection was met with massive blowback in Tripoli, where support for the Palestinian cause remains strong.

Dbeibah addressed the meeting between Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush and her Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen, claiming that Mangoush had acted independently without his authorization. However, reports indicate that Dbeibah was aware of the talks and had given his initial approval for the meeting. The prime minister’s subsequent suspension and dismissal of Mangoush raised questions about his role in the matter.

While Dbeibah did not provide specific details, he warned that “harsh measures” would be taken in response to the secret meeting. It is important to note Libya’s longstanding hostility towards Israel, as reflected in a 1957 law that prohibits normalization of ties with the country. The support for the Palestinian cause runs deep within Libya, making any form of rapprochement challenging.

The Rome meeting between Mangoush and Cohen was believed to have involved prior knowledge and approval from both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Dbeibah. Netanyahu, seeking to distance himself from the controversy, implemented new directives requiring his office’s approval for secret diplomatic gatherings and the publicizing of covert diplomatic meetings.

The announcement of the meeting sparked outrage among Libyans, leading to scattered protests in Tripoli and other western Libyan towns. As Libya continues to navigate a divided political landscape, accompanied by armed groups and foreign interference, the rejection of normalization with Israel is seen as an important reaffirmation of their stance on the Palestinian cause.