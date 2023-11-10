New Developments in the Aftermath of the Devastating Floods in Libya

In the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck Derna, a city in eastern Libya, a Libyan official has come forward to refute allegations that residents were instructed to remain in their homes. Othman Abdul Jalil, a spokesperson for the Benghazi-based government, clarified that soldiers had actually urged people to evacuate, but acknowledged that some individuals may have underestimated the threat.

While aid agencies have not yet arrived in Derna, BBC teams on the ground have reported an active response from local rescuers, ambulance crews, and forensic teams. However, the absence of major international aid organizations has raised concerns. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) acknowledged the difficulties of coordinating aid efforts in the country, remarking that the situation in Libya was already challenging prior to the floods.

The destruction caused by the floods extends beyond the loss of life, affecting critical infrastructure such as roads and telecommunications systems. This further complicates relief operations in Derna, where the death toll is estimated to be between 6,000 and 11,000. Unfortunately, with many still missing, the mayor has warned that the total number of casualties could reach 20,000.

Jens Laerke, a spokesperson for the United Nations’ humanitarian office, emphasized the ongoing search for survivors and victims trapped under the rubble. The full extent of the tragedy cannot be determined until these efforts are completed. Laerke stressed the urgent need for essential services such as healthcare, clean water, food, and shelter to prevent a secondary crisis.

Presently, over 1,000 individuals have been laid to rest in mass graves according to a UN report. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern about hastily burying victims in this manner, as it can perpetuate long-lasting mental distress for grieving families.

The flooding in Derna occurred when two dams burst in the aftermath of Storm Daniel, washing away entire neighborhoods into the Mediterranean Sea. Survivors have shared harrowing accounts of witnessing people being swept away before their eyes.

The recovery process in Libya is further impeded by the country’s divided political landscape. With competing governments in Tripoli and Benghazi, the clear-up efforts have become more challenging. Questions have also arisen regarding the maintenance of the collapsed dams. Investigations are underway to determine if insufficient upkeep contributed to the catastrophe.

Regarding evacuation orders, conflicting reports have emerged regarding whether and when residents were instructed to leave their homes. While Derna’s mayor asserts that he ordered the evacuation several days prior to the disaster, this claim has not been verified. Some survivors have attested that as the weather worsened, police and military personnel urged people to relocate to higher ground. However, it appears that many residents did not perceive the threat as imminent.

It is important to note that while the severity of this specific storm’s connection to global warming cannot be definitively established at this stage, climate change is believed to intensify the rainfall associated with such extreme weather events. Prof Liz Stephens, an expert in climate risks and resilience from the University of Reading, affirms that climate change plays a role in supercharging the intensity of rainfall observed in these storms.

Drawing attention to the broader implications, Martin Griffiths, a prominent UN official, underscored the disaster as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by climate change. It serves as a call to action for countries worldwide to address and mitigate the impact of climate change on vulnerable regions.

FAQ

Q: How many people were killed in the floods in Derna, Libya?

A: The death toll estimates range from approximately 6,000 to 11,000, and there are still many individuals reported missing. The mayor of Derna cautions that the total number of casualties may reach 20,000.

Q: Have aid agencies arrived in Derna?

A: As of now, major international aid agencies have not yet reached the city. However, local responders, including rescuers, ambulance crews, and forensic teams, have been actively engaged in the aftermath of the floods.

Q: How has the political situation in Libya affected the recovery efforts?

A: Libya’s fragmented political landscape, with rival governments based in Tripoli and Benghazi, has complicated the clear-up process in Derna.

Q: Is there a connection between climate change and the severity of these storms?

A: While the direct correlation of this storm’s severity to global warming is not established conclusively, climate change is believed to contribute to an increase in the intensity of rainfall associated with such extreme weather events.