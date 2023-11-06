Protests Erupt in Libya After Controversial Meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister

Protests erupted in Libya this week after it was revealed that the country’s foreign minister, Najla Mangoush, had held a closed-door meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen. The meeting, which took place in Italy, was seen as a significant step in Israel’s push to normalize relations with its Arab neighbors.

While Israel celebrated the meeting as a milestone in its diplomatic efforts, Libya, a country that does not recognize Israel, reacted with anger and outrage. Public sentiment in Libya remains firmly supportive of the Palestinian cause, and the news of the meeting sparked demonstrations, with protesters setting fire to tires and Israeli flags.

The Libyan Prime Minister, Hamid Dbeibah, sought to contain the fallout by suspending Mangoush and launching an internal investigation into the matter. However, it is clear that the controversy has strained the government and deepened divisions within the country. Opponents of Dbeibah have seized the opportunity to call for his ouster, claiming that the meeting crossed “legal, national, and religious red lines.”

The protests in Libya highlight the volatile nature of discussions around normalization with Israel in many Arab countries. Despite a new generation of leaders in the Gulf and North Africa being open to improving relations, popular anger over Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and the expansion of Jewish settlements remains high.

In Libya specifically, a law passed in 1957 makes it illegal to normalize ties with Israel. Former leader Moammar Gaddafi was known for his strong anti-Israel stance, and even a decade after his ouster, only a small percentage of Libyans support the idea of normalization.

This recent controversy serves as a reminder that establishing diplomatic relations with Israel remains a sensitive issue in the Arab world. While some countries have chosen to prioritize economic, technological, and security interests in their decision to engage with Israel, the Palestinian cause continues to hold significant sway among the Arab public.