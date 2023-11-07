Survivors Face Difficult Choices in Wake of Deadly Floods in Libya

A week after the devastating floods that swept through Derna, Libya’s eastern city, survivors are grappling with a difficult decision – whether to stay and risk infection or flee through areas where landmines have been displaced by the torrents. The flooding, caused when two dams above Derna broke during a powerful storm, resulted in the destruction of thousands of homes and claimed numerous lives.

According to the World Health Organization, at least 3,922 people have lost their lives in the disaster, while the health minister for the Libyan eastern government reported a death toll of 3,283. The exact number may remain uncertain as the search for bodies and survivors continues. The affected population, estimated at least 120,000, has been left devastated, with whole districts swept away or buried in mud.

In the wake of the floods, contaminated water has become a grave concern. Libyan authorities have confirmed that 150 people have already been poisoned by polluted water in the flood-hit areas. Mohamed Wanis Tajouri, a medical student assisting in relief efforts, warns that epidemics are likely to occur in the aftermath of such floods.

The displaced residents, left homeless and without resources, are surviving in makeshift shelters, schools, or the homes of friends and relatives. However, the flooding has created an additional hazard as the torrents dislodged landmines and other ordnance from previous conflicts, endangering the lives of the displaced population.

While international aid organizations and various countries have provided emergency assistance, much more help is needed. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has emphasized the urgency of the situation. Efforts are being made; a French field hospital is being prepared, and volunteers from all over the country have come to assist in relief operations.

The disaster has highlighted the need for stronger coordination between the rival administrations in the western and eastern regions of Libya. However, analysts warn that reconstruction efforts may also reopen political fault-lines. Despite these challenges, the unity and resilience demonstrated by the Libyan people in the face of adversity offer hope for the future.