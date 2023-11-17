Libyan Capital Witnesses Worst Violence in Years as Armed Factions Clash

Summary:

Violent clashes erupted in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, on Monday night between two powerful armed factions, marking the city’s most severe violence this year. However, the situation appears to have calmed down after the release of a detained commander, which had triggered the fighting.

What Happened:

Late on Monday, fighting broke out in Tripoli, with clashes taking place across different districts. The Special Deterrence Force, in control of the city’s main Mitiga airport, had detained Mahmoud Hamza, the commander of the 444 Brigade. This act sparked the violence between the two factions, both of which are among the strongest military forces in Tripoli.

However, tensions eased after Hamza was released by the Special Deterrence Force and handed over to a third faction unrelated to the conflict. The release of Hamza was followed by a temporary increase in blasts and gunfire in central Tripoli, which later subsided.

The exact number of casualties remains unclear, but a medical unit associated with the Defense Ministry reported recovering three bodies from different districts. The Health Ministry has called on citizens to donate blood to assist the injured.

Background:

Libya has experienced little peace or security since the NATO-backed uprising in 2011, leading to a split between eastern and western factions in 2014. Tripoli, located in the western region, witnessed an unsuccessful assault by eastern forces in 2020, which resulted in a ceasefire. However, armed factions with official status and financing continue to exert power, hindering progress towards a lasting political solution.

FAQ:

Q: Who were the main armed factions involved in the fighting?

A: The Special Deterrence Force and the 444 Brigade, both backing the interim Government of National Unity (GNU), were the primary armed factions engaged in the clashes.

Q: Has the conflict in Tripoli affected other parts of Libya?

A: Yes, sporadic fighting has also been reported in Zawiya, a city to the west of Tripoli.

Q: What is the current state of the conflict?

A: Although the situation initially escalated, it has since calmed down after the release of the detained commander. However, the underlying tensions and power struggles among armed factions in Tripoli persist.

Q: How has this violence impacted the Turkish military presence in Libya?

A: According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the situation in Tripoli has stabilized, and there are no security concerns for Turkish troops stationed in Mitiga airport.

Sources:

– Reuters: [www.reuters.com](https://www.reuters.com/world/africa/fighting-libyas-tripoli-calms-down-after-detained-commander-released-2021-08-17/)