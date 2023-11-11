Libyan Government Suspends Foreign Minister After Controversial Meeting

In a surprising turn of events, the government of national unity in Libya has suspended its foreign minister, Najla Mangoush, following her meeting with Israel’s chief diplomat. The meeting, which took place in Rome last week, marked the first-ever encounter between top diplomats from Libya and Israel. The news of the meeting has sparked scattered street protests throughout Libya, further contributing to the chaos that has plagued the North African nation for years.

The Libyan government, led by Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, has referred Mangoush for investigation over the meeting. They have classified the encounter as “unprepared” and an unofficial meeting during a larger gathering with Italy’s foreign minister. The foreign ministry downplayed the significance of the meeting, stating that it did not involve any talks, agreements, or consultations.

The meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and Mangoush holds symbolic importance for Israel. As Israel’s hard-line policies towards the Palestinians have strained ties with the Arab world, this encounter signals a potential thaw in their relationship. One of the key talking points during the meeting was the preservation of Libya’s former Jewish community’s heritage, including the restoration of synagogues and cemeteries. Discussions also touched on areas of possible Israeli assistance, such as humanitarian issues, agriculture, and water management.

The announcement of the meeting has fueled discontent among various factions within Libya. In Tripoli and other western towns, protesters stormed the foreign ministry headquarters and attacked the prime minister’s residence, expressing their displeasure with the meeting. In addition, demonstrations took place in Zawiya and Misrata, with protesters burning the Israeli flag and showcasing support for the Palestinian cause.

Public figures within Libya have also voiced their objections to the meeting. Khalid al-Mishri, an Islamist politician and former chair of the State Council, condemned the encounter and called for the dismissal of Dbeibah’s government. The House of Representatives, based in the eastern region of the country, labeled the meeting a “legal and moral crime” and called for an emergency session in Benghazi.

The international response to the meeting has been mixed. Yair Lapid, a former Israeli foreign minister and prime minister, expressed criticism towards Cohen for going public with the sensitive encounter. Lapid stated that the leak of the meeting raised doubts among other nations regarding Israel’s ability to manage foreign relations and be trusted as a reliable partner.

The suspension of the foreign minister highlights the internal tensions and divisions within Libya, a country still grappling to establish stability and unity after the ousting of former dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011. With the nation divided between rival governments and backed by armed groups and foreign powers, incidents like the recent meeting with Israel further complicate the already fragile situation.

