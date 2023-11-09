Israel-Libya Relations Face Setback as Foreign Minister Suspended

In a surprising turn of events, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid al-Dbeibeh has suspended Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush from her role after her recent meeting with Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen sparked uproar in the nation. The prime minister has formed an investigative panel to look into Mangoush’s conduct during the meeting.

The incident has raised questions about the level of consultation between Israel and Tripoli, as it remains unclear whether Israel made the announcement without consulting the Libyan government or if the Libyan government made a sudden U-turn due to domestic outcry. This development casts doubt on the prospects of meaningful progress in relations between the two countries, as the Israeli declaration had initially suggested.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has not yet commented on the situation. Earlier, the ministry had announced that Cohen and Mangoush had met in Italy to discuss potential cooperation and the preservation of Jewish heritage sites in Libya. They discussed topics such as humanitarian aid, agriculture, and water management. Cohen had described the meeting as “historic” and a “first step” in establishing ties between the countries.

In response, the Libyan Foreign Ministry issued a statement denying that the meeting was official or involved any discussions, agreements, or consultations. The ministry emphasized its commitment to the Palestinian cause and its rejection of normalization with Israel. The statement also expressed Libya’s rejection of attempts by the press to portray the incident as a meaningful meeting.

Israel and Libya have never had official diplomatic relations, but there have been reported contacts in the past. The suspension of the foreign minister underscores the challenges and sensitivities surrounding any potential engagement between the two countries.

The incident comes at a time when Libya is facing political divisions and the risk of violence and disintegration. With upcoming elections on the horizon, the controversy over the meeting could have significant implications for the political landscape in Libya.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how it will impact the prospects of future dialogue and cooperation between Israel and Libya. The suspension of the foreign minister highlights the complexities and domestic pressures that must be navigated to achieve any form of rapprochement between the two nations.