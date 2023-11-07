Protests Erupt in Derna After Devastating Flood: A Cry for Justice

In the wake of a catastrophic flood that claimed numerous lives and left neighborhoods in ruins, the Libyan city of Derna witnessed widespread protests on Monday. Frustrated and seeking accountability, hundreds of demonstrators expressed their anger towards the authorities. These protests mark a significant moment as the first large-scale demonstration since the disaster occurred.

One striking event during the protests was the torching of the residence belonging to Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, the former mayor of Derna during the time of the flood. The targeted action demonstrates the deep resentment and frustration felt by the residents. Hichem Abu Chkiouat, a minister in the eastern Libyan government, confirmed that Ghaithi has been suspended from his post in response to the mounting public pressure. However, Ghaithi remained unavailable for immediate comment.

As the demonstrations unfolded, protesters also directed their ire towards various officials, including Aguila Saleh, the head of the eastern-based Libyan parliament. Chanting slogans calling for national unity, dissatisfied demonstrators called out the failures of the government in managing the crisis and its aftermath. The tumultuous history of Libya, plagued by over a decade of conflict and chaos, has resulted in a politically fractured nation that now demands answers.

The collapse of two dams outside Derna, triggered by a powerful storm, led to the devastating torrent that engulfed the city. The catastrophic event has prompted urgent calls for an investigation into the collapse and the subsequent loss of thousands of lives. Protest participant Mansour emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth, stating that the disaster caused them to lose countless beloved individuals. Taha Miftah, another protester, called for an international inquiry and supervised reconstruction to rectify the aftermath.

Amidst the chaos, the official death toll remains uncertain, with varying figures reported by different sources. The Libyan Red Crescent estimates a staggering death toll of at least 11,300, while the World Health Organization has confirmed 3,922 deaths. As discussions around responsibility and preparedness unfold, critics point to previous warnings, including an academic paper from a hydrologist that highlighted Derna’s vulnerability and the crucial need to maintain the protective dams.

Derna, situated in eastern Libya under the control of military commander Khalifa Haftar, operates independently of the internationally recognized administration in Tripoli. The divide between these two factions further exacerbates the challenges faced by Derna’s residents in their pursuit of justice and recovery.

The protests in Derna reflect a community demanding accountability and justice for the devastating flood that ravaged their city. With a nation already torn by conflict, these events underscore the urgent need for unified governance and effective crisis management. Only through comprehensive investigation, international support, and coordinated efforts can Derna begin the process of rebuilding and healing.