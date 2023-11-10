Devastating Floods Claim Thousands of Lives in Eastern Libyan City

A powerful storm wreaked havoc in the eastern Libyan city of Derna over the weekend, resulting in catastrophic flooding and the loss of thousands of lives. The local emergency services reported that at least 2,300 people have perished, and an additional 5,000 individuals remain missing in the city.

The scenes of destruction are haunting, as bodies lie scattered in the sea, valleys, and under collapsed buildings. Hichem Abu Chkiouat, the Minister of Civil Aviation in the eastern administration, expressed the severity of the situation, stating, “I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared. Many, many buildings have collapsed.”

Rescue teams, dispatched since Monday, have begun the arduous task of recovering hundreds of bodies buried in the rubble. However, the death toll is expected to rise significantly, with estimates suggesting that it may reach into the thousands.

Tamer Ramadan, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Libya, expressed grave concerns, stating, “We can confirm from our independent sources of information that the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 persons so far.”

International aid efforts have been initiated in response to the devastating floods. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has pledged support, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Libya. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani have also offered condolences and assistance.

The divided nature of Libya further complicates the situation, with rival administrations controlling the west and east of the country. Derna, a port city in the east, has been severely impacted by the extreme weather conditions.

The tragedy highlights the existing challenges faced by the divided nation, where governance structures are weak and inadequate. As rescue and relief efforts continue, the focus must shift towards rebuilding and strengthening infrastructure to mitigate the impact of future natural disasters. Only then can Libya strive towards a more secure and resilient future.