In a devastating incident, members of a Greek rescue team and a Libyan family have lost their lives in a road collision. The rescuers were traveling on a bus towards the flood-ravaged city of Derna when their vehicle collided with a car carrying the family. The collision resulted in the deaths of three Greek rescuers and three members of the Libyan family. Additionally, two individuals in the car and eight others on the bus sustained serious injuries.

The accident occurred as the team was en route from the eastern city of Benghazi. Othman Abdeljalil, the health minister of the governing administration in the eastern part of Libya, shared in a press conference that an investigation has been initiated to establish the cause of the collision. The Greek armed forces reported three fatalities from their side, while two members of their team remain missing.

Libya currently finds itself divided between two rival governments. One is a UN-backed administration located in Tripoli, while the other is an Egyptian-supported authority based in Benghazi. The collision involving the Greek rescue team and the Libyan family adds to the challenges faced by the country amidst the ongoing conflict.

The Greek authorities have stated that a bus transporting medical personnel collided with a vehicle moving in the opposite direction. They have confirmed the tragic deaths of three members of Greece’s humanitarian mission, with two others still missing. Rich in uncertainty, the Greek authorities are working closely with their Libyan counterparts to thoroughly investigate the incident. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to repatriate their personnel affected by the collision.

At present, the city of Derna is grappling with the aftermath of a severe storm that caused the collapse of two dams. The ensuing floods have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives, with the United Nations reporting a current death toll of approximately 11,300, and over 10,000 individuals still officially missing. The Greek rescue team, comprising 16 rescuers and three interpreters, was on its way to join other international teams already providing assistance in the affected region.

