In a surprising turn of events, Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah announced the temporary suspension of Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush following a meeting she had with her Israeli counterpart in Rome. Despite the fact that Libya has no diplomatic relations with Israel, the meeting apparently included discussions on potential cooperation in areas such as humanitarian aid, agriculture, and water management.

The reaction within Libya to the Israeli announcement was mixed, with small protests emerging in response. In response to the public outcry, Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity decided to suspend al-Mangoush and temporarily hand over the foreign ministry portfolio to the youth minister. The move was seen as an effort to assuage the public’s concerns and maintain the government’s stance, which aligns with the non-recognition of Israel.

While the Israeli statement portrayed the meeting as a meaningful exchange, with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen emphasizing the importance of preserving Jewish heritage in Libya, the Libyan foreign ministry has since downplayed the encounter. They described it as an unofficial and chance meeting, emphasizing that it was not pre-planned and did not involve any official agreements.

It is worth noting that in recent years, Israel has been successful in normalizing its diplomatic relations with several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan. These developments have paved the way for increased regional cooperation and dialogue.

The suspension of al-Mangoush underscores the delicate nature of international relations, particularly in regions where historical tensions and conflicts prevail. It serves as a reminder of the challenges that arise when countries with strained ties attempt to engage in dialogue and find common ground.