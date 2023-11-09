Disastrous Storm Hits Libya: Widespread Destruction and Thousands Feared Missing

The recent storm that hit Libya has caused widespread destruction and left thousands of people feared missing, according to authorities. The eastern city of Derna was particularly affected, with approximately a quarter of the city wiped out after dams burst during the storm. The situation has been described as disastrous, with bodies found scattered across the city — in the sea, valleys, and under collapsed buildings.

While the official death toll is still uncertain, it is expected to be much higher than the current count of 1,000 recovered bodies. Hichem Abu Chkiouat, the minister of civil aviation and member of the emergency committee in the area, described the aftermath as catastrophic, stating that many buildings have collapsed and approximately 25% of the city has disappeared.

The devastation caused by Storm Daniel comes at a challenging time for Libya, a country that has been grappling with conflict and political division for over a decade. The storm has compounded the already crumbling public services and infrastructure. The internationally recognized government in Tripoli, though not in control of eastern areas, has dispatched aid to Derna. Other countries, including the United States, have also pledged their assistance.

The Red Cross has raised concerns about the number of missing people, estimating it to be around 10,000. Videos and news reports have shown the extent of the disaster, with ruined buildings, overturned vehicles, and flooded houses. The scenes captured leave a bleak image of the city center, where a torrent of water carved its way through, causing significant damage.

Emergency relief efforts are underway, with convoys of aid and assistance heading towards Derna. However, the magnitude of the destruction will require substantial resources and time for recovery. As Libya faces the aftermath of this devastating storm, the focus remains on providing support to affected communities and ensuring the safety and well-being of those impacted by the disaster.