In the aftermath of the devastating floods in the Libyan coastal city of Derna, it has become increasingly evident that warlord Khalifa Haftar and his sons are taking advantage of the humanitarian crisis to consolidate their control rather than providing much-needed assistance to the affected population. As search and rescue teams work tirelessly to recover bodies from the mud and debris, the true intentions of the Haftar family are being exposed.

Official figures from the Libyan Red Crescent reveal the extent of the destruction and loss of life, with over 11,300 people confirmed dead and more than 10,000 still missing. The floods caused by the bursting of two dams during a powerful storm have left nearly 900 buildings completely demolished and another 200 partially damaged. Approximately 400 structures have been submerged in mud, affecting a quarter of all buildings in Derna.

While the citizens of Derna struggle to survive without basic necessities such as electricity, safe drinking water, and food, Haftar and his loyalists have capitalized on the catastrophe to assert their dominance. The military presence in the city has hindered relief efforts instead of facilitating them, creating bottlenecks and impeding the distribution of crucial aid. This control exerted by Haftar’s forces is aimed at reinforcing their image as strong leaders while evading responsibility for the crisis.

Interestingly, Haftar’s visit to Derna following the disaster was seen as a publicity stunt rather than a genuine effort to support the affected population. Observers noted that everything came to a halt during his visit, further hampering rescue operations and aid delivery.

Not only is Khalifa Haftar involved in manipulating the situation, but his sons also contribute to the exploitation of the disaster. Saddam Haftar, as the head of Libya’s disaster response committee, has utilized his position to legitimize his own standing and to tighten his grip on aid. This has negatively impacted the efficiency and effectiveness of the relief efforts in Derna.

Sadly, it appears that the Haftar family’s control over the crisis response will impede any thorough investigation into their own roles in the disaster and the loss of life. Jalel Harchaoui, a specialist on Libya, highlights that the concentration of power within the Haftar family offers little hope for a transparent examination of their actions and the possible involvement of others.

As Libya mourns the lives lost, it is crucial to shed light on the exploitation of this tragedy by the Haftar family. The people of Derna deserve genuine assistance and support, free from the grip of those seeking to manipulate the situation for personal gain.