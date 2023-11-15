Libya’s Harrowing Floods: The Unforgettable Tragedy of Wadi Derna

In a shocking turn of events, the once serene Wadi Derna has morphed into a harrowing reminder of devastation and loss. Tens of millions of cubic meters of floodwater were unleashed upon the unsuspecting residents of the eastern Libyan port city, wiping away homes, families, and generations of memories in its turbulent path. This catastrophe has left the survivors in a state of absolute shock and horror, forever etching the name “the dam of death” into the collective memory of the locals.

Walking through the desolate river bed, one can witness the heart-wrenching remnants of what once was. The collapsed ridge of concrete, scattered debris, and a cylindrical pipe, torn from its original place, lay as haunting reminders of the destructive force that was unleashed. The road that used to connect this once vibrant valley now lies in tatters, with the two sides of asphalt reaching out desperately to each other, symbolizing the profound sense of disconnection and devastation felt by the community.

Safwat Ashraf, a young 24-year-old teacher, speaks with a tremor in his voice as he reflects on the tragedy that befell his beloved city. “We will never be able to erase the memory of what happened here,” he says. “Our community, once tightly-knit and supportive, now stands in ruins. The loss of friends and family is immeasurable, leaving us shattered.”

As you cast your gaze across the valley, you can see Safwat’s house standing atop one of the higher plains, a silent testament to endurance. Directly opposite, a primary and secondary school, once a source of nourishment and education, now lies battered and broken on the edge of the ravaged river bed. Its walls torn asunder and strewn within the valley, it bears witness to the cries of women and children who sought refuge within its walls, only to fall prey to the merciless torrent.

