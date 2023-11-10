Devastating Flood in Derna: A Story of Resilience and Support

The city of Derna in eastern Libya is reeling from a devastating flood that claimed the lives of at least 2,300 people. The catastrophe occurred when a dam burst during Storm Daniel, unleashing a tsunami-like river of floodwater that swept through the city. Derna, with a population of about 100,000, has witnessed the burial of bodies in mass graves as rescue workers struggle to cope with the scale of the tragedy. As more than 10,000 people remain missing, the death toll is expected to rise.

While aid efforts have been initiated, the political situation in Libya has hindered rescue operations. The country is divided between two rival governments, complicating the coordination of relief efforts. However, countries such as Egypt, the US, Germany, Iran, Italy, Qatar, and Turkey have pledged their support and offered aid.

Water engineering experts believe that the failure of a dam located around 12km from Derna triggered the catastrophic flood. The force of the water overwhelmed a second dam closer to the city, causing destruction in its wake. Devastating video footage captured after dark reveals a city submerged, with vehicles and debris being carried away by the powerful floodwater.

Witnesses describe scenes reminiscent of a tsunami. People clung to rooftops to survive or were tragically swept out to sea. The scale of the destruction has left authorities overwhelmed and ill-equipped to handle the aftermath. The government in Tripoli, despite the political divide, has taken the initiative to provide medical supplies, body bags, and medical personnel to assist with the rescue efforts.

Derna, located along the coast, has a history marked by both conflict and resilience. It was once a stronghold for militants from the Islamic State group but has since been reclaimed by Libyan forces. The focus now is on assessing the damage caused by the floods, reconstructing roads, and restoring electricity to facilitate the rescue operation.

The story of Derna is not just one of devastation; it is also a story of communities rallying together to help those in need. The call for assistance has reached across borders, and humanitarian aid is making its way to the affected areas. As the city mourns its losses and begins the challenging process of rebuilding, hope prevails in the form of international solidarity and the resilience of the people of Derna.