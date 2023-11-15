Tragedy Strikes as Dams Burst and Floods Devastate Derna

Amidst the darkness and despair, Derna, the once thriving port city in eastern Libya, is now a haunting reflection of its former self. The relentless fury of a storm caused two dams on the Wadi Derna River to rupture, unleashing monstrous waves that surged through the town and into the sea, leaving a path of destruction in their wake. The aftermath of this cataclysmic event has brought unimaginable heartache to the people of Derna.

The Ministry of the Interior of Libya’s eastern government confirmed a staggering death toll of 5,300 victims. However, this number is only a fraction of the true extent of the tragedy. Aid groups and officials estimate that around 10,000 individuals are missing, feared to have met the same grim fate as those already lost. Buried beneath the wreckage of their homes or lost amidst the unforgiving floodwaters, these souls remain unaccounted for, leaving their loved ones in a state of anguish and uncertainty.

The city of Derna, once bustling with life, now bears witness to a scene of unimaginable horror. Bodies can be found scattered throughout the city, lying amidst the rubble or tragically swept away by the sea and hidden in the valleys. Hichem Abu Chkiouat, the civil aviation minister in Libya’s eastern government, grimly described the devastation: “Many, many buildings have collapsed… I am not exaggerating when I say that 25% of the city has disappeared.”

The toll on human life continues to rise, and the city is plagued with the constant influx of bodies being washed ashore. Yann Fridez, head of the International Committee for The Red Cross delegation in Libya, vividly depicted the magnitude of the disaster, stating, “The city of Derna was submerged by waves 7 meters (23 feet) high that destroyed everything in their path.”

The road to recovery for the people of Derna is a long and arduous one. As rescue and relief efforts trickle in, the focus is not only on the immediate needs of the survivors but also on locating and identifying the missing, providing solace to those left behind. The resilience and strength of the Libyan people will undoubtedly shine through as they work towards rebuilding their shattered lives.

