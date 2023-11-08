Devastating Floods Claim Over 1,500 Lives in Libya

A recent natural disaster in Libya has caused the death toll to rise to over 1,500, leaving the country reeling from its devastating impact. The floods, caused by Storm Daniel, have wreaked havoc on the eastern city of Derna, submerging much of the city and resulting in the collapse of two dams and four bridges.

The scale of the destruction is shocking, with Hisham Chkiouat, a minister from the eastern-based government, comparing the catastrophe to a tsunami. The extent of the damage is immense, and Derna is now faced with the challenge of locating and rescuing up to 10,000 missing individuals, as reported by the Red Crescent.

The eastern cities of Benghazi, Soussa, and Al-Marj have also been affected by the storm, compounding the ongoing crisis. The collapse of one of the dams south of Derna has tragically dragged large portions of the city into the sea. Chkiouat revealed that a quarter of the city had been wiped out and the death toll is still rising by the hour.

The chaos and political instability that have plagued Libya since the overthrow and death of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011 are further hindering rescue operations. The divided nation, with separate governments operating in Tripoli and the east, makes coordination and aid delivery difficult.

The lack of trained rescue teams is exacerbating the situation, as Abdulkader Assad, a Libyan journalist, explains: “There are no rescue teams, there are no trained rescuers in Libya. Everything over the last 12 years was about war.” The presence of two competing administrations further complicates the relief efforts.

However, help is on the way as both sides of the conflict have pledged assistance. The government in Tripoli has sent a plane stocked with medical supplies, body bags, and doctors, while the US and several other countries have also committed aid. The focus now is on reconstructing roads and restoring electricity in order to facilitate rescue missions.

The rebuilding process will require urgent financial support, and Libya’s central bank, along with other official bodies, must step up to provide the necessary funds. Gen Khalifar Haftar, allied with the eastern administration, has stressed the need for immediate action in order to expedite the recovery efforts.

The impact of the floods in Libya serves as a sobering reminder of the country’s fragility and the urgent need for coordinated action to overcome the challenges it faces. The international community must rally around Libya, offering support and resources to ensure a swift and effective response to this devastating natural disaster.