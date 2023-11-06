Devastating Flooding in Libya: A Crisis in Need of Immediate Action

The recent flooding in Libya’s eastern coastal city of Derna has left a trail of destruction, with the death toll rising to staggering numbers. According to a UN report released Saturday, at least 11,300 people have lost their lives in this tragic event. The report also reveals that an additional 170 individuals have died outside of Derna due to the flooding. The numbers are expected to rise as search-and-rescue operations continue tirelessly to find survivors.

Derna, the epicenter of the disaster, has experienced significant damage. The city, which had a population of approximately 100,000 before the tragedy, has been divided into two by the force of the floodwaters. More than 30,000 people in Derna alone have been displaced by the disaster.

The impact of this devastation has been exacerbated by a deadly combination of factors. Experts point to aging and crumbling infrastructure, inadequate warnings, and the accelerated effects of the climate crisis. These factors have intensified the destructive power of the storm known as Storm Daniel, which brought extreme rainfall to northeastern Libya.

The consequences of the flooding are not limited to loss of life and displacement. The UN warns that thousands of displaced individuals are at increased risk of exposure to landmines and Explosive Ordnance of War (ERW) due to the shifting of these dangerous remnants by the floodwaters. In addition, almost 300,000 children who were exposed to the flooding face heightened risks of cholera, malnutrition, diarrhea, dehydration, violence, and exploitation.

Rescue missions are working tirelessly to locate survivors and retrieve the deceased. The situation is dire, with bodies severely decomposing, especially those trapped in the sea. International rescue missions have called for additional equipment and assistance to recover the corpses. The delicate task of retrieval is made more difficult by the remoteness of many affected areas, only accessible by boat.

It is crucial that immediate action is taken to address this crisis. The scale of the devastation and the ongoing risks faced by survivors demand an urgent and coordinated response from the international community. Assistance in search and rescue efforts, provision of medical aid and supplies, and the implementation of long-term solutions to strengthen infrastructure and disaster preparedness are essential to mitigate the impact of future disasters. Libya and its people need the support of the world during this challenging time to rebuild and recover.