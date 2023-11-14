New Title: Devastating Floods in Derna: A City in Crisis

In a devastating turn of events, the city of Derna in Libya has been struck by catastrophic floods, resulting in the loss of an estimated 20,000 lives. The torrential rain brought about by Mediterranean storm Daniel caused the collapse of two dams, unleashing waves over 20 feet high that swept through the unsuspecting city while its residents slept.

Mayor Abdel Moneim Al-Ghaithi described the situation as overwhelming, revealing that the city’s existing resources were insufficient to combat the sheer magnitude of the disaster. Even with advanced capabilities, the city was ill-prepared to face such a catastrophe. The shocking scene witnessed in the aftermath of the flood left authorities stunned and helpless.

Initial estimates by aid agencies and government officials put the death toll at over 5,000, with a staggering 10,000 people still unaccounted for. However, given the extensive destruction and the limited infrastructure in the area, it is challenging to ascertain the exact number of casualties. As the floods continue to recede, the shoreline continues to reveal the bodies of those lost, and mass graves have become necessary to lay them to rest.

If the estimated death toll of over 20,000 is confirmed, it would mean that approximately one-fifth of the city’s population has been tragically lost. The scale of this disaster is unprecedented, leaving behind a devastated community that faces immense challenges in its efforts to rebuild and recover.

