Government Negligence Exposed: Derna Dam Disaster Reveals Long Ignored Warnings

Government negligence and a failure to heed repeated warnings have been exposed in the wake of the devastating Derna dam disaster. The death toll from the catastrophe on September 10 remains uncertain, with conflicting figures reported by various agencies. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) initially announced a death toll of 11,300, later revising it to 3,958 based on World Health Organization figures. However, the Libyan Red Crescent disputed these numbers, emphasizing that official figures must come from authorized channels.

Derna, a city in eastern Libya, is still grappling with the destruction caused by the breach of two neglected dams during Storm Daniel. The floodwaters swept through the heart of the city, destroying large areas and displacing an estimated 46,000 people. The relief efforts have been hampered by the political division in the country, with rival governments in Tripoli and the east creating chaos and hindering accurate information gathering.

It has now emerged that experts had long been warning about the deteriorating condition of the Abu Mansour and Derna dams. Despite repeated calls for maintenance, successive governments failed to act, and the dams suffered severe damage during the storm. The lack of maintenance, despite allocated funds, has raised questions about where the money went and why the warnings were ignored.

The repercussions of the disaster have extended beyond the immediate devastation. The al-Badya hospital, located west of Derna, is struggling to cope with an influx of patients due to storm damage. Moreover, a Greek humanitarian aid team dispatched to Libya to assist with relief efforts was struck by tragedy when five members of the team lost their lives in a road accident.

The Derna dam disaster serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of government negligence. It underscores the need for improved infrastructure maintenance, prompt response strategies, and coordination between authorities to prevent such catastrophic events and mitigate their impact. As investigations into the collapse of the dams and the mismanagement of funds ensue, it is imperative that lessons are learned and swift action is taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.