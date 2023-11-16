Deadly Floods in Libya: Landmines and Devastation

In the aftermath of the tragic flooding in Derna, Libya, the residents who managed to survive the disaster are now facing a new threat – displaced landmines in the surrounding areas. The raging torrents of water that swept away entire families also displaced landmines, leaving survivors with the difficult decision of whether to navigate through these dangerous zones.

The flooding not only caused immense destruction but also contaminated local water sources, leaving residents without access to clean drinking water. As a result, many were forced to travel through the landmine-infested areas in search of fresh water. This desperate situation has resulted in an outbreak of diarrhea, with at least 150 reported cases according to local officials.

Drinking water has long been a concern in Derna due to its high contamination percentage. Haider al-Sayeh, the Director of Libya’s National Centre for Disease Control, emphasized the importance of not using ordinary drinking water in Derna due to these contamination issues in a video statement.

The extent of the devastation caused by the floods is staggering. Approximately a quarter of all buildings in Derna have been affected, with 891 completely destroyed and 398 submerged in mud, according to reports from Reuters news agency.

Unfortunately, the death toll continues to rise, with thousands of lives lost in the disaster. Aid groups have provided varying figures, but the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs reported that at least 11,300 people have died, and over 10,000 are still missing in Derna. However, due to the scale of destruction and the political turmoil in the country, these numbers have been disputed by authorities, including the Libyan Red Crescent.

Libya, an oil-rich nation in North Africa, has been grappling with instability since the overthrow of former dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country is currently divided between rival administrations in the east and west, which further complicates relief efforts and cooperation.

While several countries have offered aid to Libya, including Egypt, Germany, Israel, and Russia, the widespread destruction of roads has significantly hampered the delivery of assistance.

The UN has repeatedly expressed concerns about shortages of basic necessities and the potential for disease outbreaks among the residents of Derna. So far, at least 1,000 individuals have been buried, and authorities are working tirelessly to manage the overwhelming number of bodies.

The United Nations’ weather agency has pointed out that better warning systems could have prevented many of the deaths. The lack of adequate early warning systems has been identified as a major factor contributing to the high death toll.

Tragically, the overseas rescue efforts have also faced casualties. Four Greek rescue workers dispatched to Libya lost their lives in a road collision on their mission to assist the affected areas. This serves as a reminder of the risks that rescue teams face in their efforts to help those in need.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the collapse of the two dams that resulted in the catastrophic flooding. Minister Osama Hammad, appointed by the House of Representatives to lead the investigation, has stated that the probe will focus on the mishandling of funds allocated for dam maintenance. Furthermore, questions have arisen about previous reports of cracks in one of the dams dating back to 1998.

As Libya mourns the lives lost in this devastating natural disaster, it is clear that urgent action and international support are needed to alleviate the suffering and rebuild the affected areas.