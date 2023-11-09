Survivors of Catastrophic Flooding in Derna Face Displaced Land Mines

The recent devastating flooding in Derna, a coastal city in eastern Libya, has left its residents facing a new danger – displaced land mines scattered throughout the surrounding areas. In the wake of this week’s floods, residents were confronted with the difficult decision of whether to traverse these areas contaminated with explosive remnants of war. The flooding had already claimed countless lives, sweeping away entire families and destroying hundreds of buildings.

The dire situation was exacerbated by the contamination of local water sources, leaving many residents without access to clean water in their homes. As a result, they had no choice but to traverse the perilous minefields in search of fresh water. The consequences were severe, with a local official reporting at least 150 cases of diarrhea on Saturday.

In a video statement, Haider al-Sayeh, the Director of Libya’s National Centre for Disease Control, warned that under no circumstances should ordinary drinking water be used in Derna due to its high contamination levels.

The devastation caused by the floods is far-reaching. Approximately a quarter of all buildings in Derna have been affected, with 891 completely destroyed and 398 submerged in mud, according to Reuters news agency. The death toll is estimated to be in the thousands, although the exact number remains disputed due to the immense scale of destruction and the politically fragmented situation in the country.

Rescue efforts are ongoing, but challenges persist in reaching survivors and providing aid. The country’s infrastructure has been severely damaged, hindering the delivery of much-needed assistance. Several countries, including Egypt, Germany, Israel, and Russia, have offered support, but logistical obstacles and the lack of coordination between rival administrations have complicated relief operations.

The United Nations has raised concerns about shortages of basic necessities and the risk of disease outbreaks among Derna’s residents. So far, at least 1,000 people have been buried, and bodies wrapped in bags have accumulated in the streets, awaiting burial.

As investigations into the catastrophe continue, authorities are examining the collapse of two dams that unleashed the catastrophic floodwaters. Questions have arisen regarding the mishandling of funds designated for dam maintenance and the alleged prior knowledge of structural issues dating back to 1998.

The people of Derna face a long and arduous road to recovery, as they not only grapple with the aftermath of the devastating flooding but also navigate the ongoing threat posed by land mines in their surrounding areas.