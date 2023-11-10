Devastating Floods in Eastern Libya Leave Thousands Dead and Missing

A recent natural disaster has left eastern Libya in a state of devastation, with thousands of people dead or missing. The death toll from the devastating floods has surpassed 11,000, as rescuers continue to work tirelessly to understand the full scope of the disaster.

The bodies of nearly 4,000 people have been recovered and identified, while more than 9,000 people remain missing. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Libyan Ministry of Health are collaborating to track the dead and missing. The scale of this disaster has been described as “epic” by Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, a WHO representative in Libya.

The widespread flooding was caused by Mediterranean storm Daniel, which washed away entire neighborhoods and swept bodies out to sea. The city of Derna was particularly affected, with a quarter of the area destroyed due to the collapse of two dams. The situation in Derna is dire, with electricity and communication cut off.

The collapse of the dams has prompted an investigation by Libya’s chief prosecutor into whether better maintenance could have prevented the disaster. Derna has been declared a disaster zone, and precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of diseases, including the possibility of sealing off the city.

International search and rescue teams from Egypt, Tunisia, Turkey, and Spain have been aiding in the recovery efforts. Local authorities, including the army, police, scouts, and the Libyan Red Cross, are also working relentlessly to find survivors and retrieve bodies.

Despite the initial chaos, aid is beginning to reach the affected areas. The WHO has delivered 29 metric tons of health supplies, including medicines, trauma and emergency surgery supplies, and medical equipment. Doctors Without Borders has dispatched an emergency team to assess the needs in Derna.

While the immediate focus is on rescue and recovery, the long-term needs of the affected population are becoming apparent. Mental health support is in high demand, and coordination between various volunteer groups is crucial to provide effective assistance. The road to recovery will be long, but with continued support and collaboration, eastern Libya can rebuild and heal from this tragedy.