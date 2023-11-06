Millions Affected by Devastating Floods in Libya

A series of catastrophic floods caused by Storm Daniel have left a trail of devastation in Libya’s eastern regions. The torrential downpours, accompanied by raging torrents of water, have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of countless homes and neighborhoods. The city of Derna has been particularly hard hit, with two dams collapsing, causing entire buildings to be swept into the sea.

Although the exact death toll is currently unknown, Othman Abdul Jalil, the health minister and spokesman of the U.N.-recognized government in western Libya, estimates that at least 2,000 people have already been found dead. However, he believes that the final tally could rise as high as 10,000. Access to many parts of the city remains difficult, making it challenging to assess the full extent of the tragedy.

Tamer Ramadan, head of the Libyan delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, has reported that a staggering number of people remain missing in the five most affected cities, reaching up to 10,000. Photos and videos from the scene paint a grim picture of the catastrophe, with entire areas submerged in copper-colored water.

The infrastructure of Libya has already suffered greatly due to the civil war that erupted after the fall of Moammar Gaddafi in 2011. The country remains divided between rival governments in the east and the west, further exacerbating the challenges faced in responding to this disaster.

Efforts are underway to provide aid and support to the affected regions. The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Jordan, and Turkey have dispatched search and rescue teams, medical personnel, and humanitarian supplies to assist in the relief efforts. The United States has also declared a humanitarian need and is coordinating with the United Nations and Libyan authorities to provide funding and support.

As the recovery and rebuilding process begins, the immediate priorities are restoring telecommunication networks, deploying helicopters for search and rescue operations, and rebuilding the damaged dams to mitigate future flooding risks. The resilience and solidarity of the Libyan people, along with the assistance of the international community, will be crucial in navigating the long road to recovery.