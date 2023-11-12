Flooding in Derna, Libya: Unprecedented Catastrophe Shakes the Region

LONDON — The recent devastating floods in Derna, Libya have left survivors grappling with unimaginable loss and a long road to recovery. The impact of Storm Daniel on this coastal city has been nothing short of catastrophic, with entire neighborhoods disappearing under the overwhelming force of floodwaters.

Ehdaa Bujeldain, an English teacher residing in Bab-Tobruk, recalls the terrifying moment when her peaceful night was shattered by what seemed like an explosion. As the dam in Derna collapsed, her family found themselves plunged into darkness, cut off from the outside world. It took four days before they could fully comprehend the extent of the devastation.

Tragically, with each passing day, Bujeldain and others discover the heart-wrenching reality of lost loved ones. The death toll continues to rise, claiming the lives of colleagues, friends, and relatives. The city that once stood proudly now feels like a ghost town, forever scarred by the impact of this natural disaster.

Dr. Najib Tarhoni, stationed in Benghazi, describes survivors as mere shells of their former selves. Witnessing death not only within their families but also within themselves has left them shattered and without hope. The path to recovery from such monumental loss appears insurmountable, with annihilation lurking at the edges of their consciousness.

Accurate casualty figures remain elusive, with estimates ranging from 11,300 to a staggering 20,000 lives lost. Aid teams have been mobilized to provide assistance, but the challenges they face are immense. Damaged infrastructure and restricted access to vital resources such as power, water, and fuel have hampered relief efforts.

United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths, overwhelmed by the scale of the disaster, emphasizes the urgent need for action. This catastrophic flood serves as a stark reminder of the profound impact of climate change and the challenges it poses to vulnerable regions like Derna.

Derna, a city nestled along the Mediterranean coast, is intersected by the seasonal river, Wadi Derna. Residents living near the valley had little time to react as the floodwaters surged, reminiscent of a tsunami, in the early hours of Monday morning. Nasib Almnsori, a survivor who lost three cousins and their families, reflects on the deceptively normal rainfall leading up to the disaster. The annual filling of Wadi Derna valley with rainwater had become routine, with videos shared by loved ones a common occurrence.

In the wake of this harrowing ordeal, Derna and its resilient inhabitants face an arduous journey of rebuilding and healing. The international community must rally together to support those affected, offering a glimmer of hope in the face of all-consuming devastation.

