Residents Demand Justice and Aid After Catastrophic Floods in Derna

The recent catastrophic floods in the Libyan city of Derna have left residents demanding justice and urgent aid. Last week, two old and dilapidated dams burst, causing massive flooding and devastation throughout the city. While the number of casualties is still being determined, close to 4,000 deaths have been confirmed by the UN, with more than 10,000 people reported missing.

Residents of Derna are expressing their anger and frustration, believing that local officials had prior knowledge of the impending disaster but failed to adequately warn and protect the community. They claim that instead of issuing evacuation orders, they were simply advised to stay at home. Derna’s mayor, Abdulmenam al-Ghaithi, has also come under intense scrutiny, with protesters setting fire to his home as a symbol of their outrage.

The floods have exposed the ongoing power struggles and political instability in Libya. Since the ousting of former leader Muammar Gaddafi, the country has been divided between two governments, further complicating relief efforts and exacerbating the impact of the disaster. The UN-recognized government in Tripoli and the eastern government, backed by warlord Gen Khalifa Haftar, have been at odds over the allocation of resources and responsibility for the flooding.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group have highlighted the contribution of human activity to the severity of the floods. They attribute up to 50% more rain falling in eastern Libya to global warming caused by human actions. In addition to the immediate humanitarian crisis, there are concerns about a potential public health crisis as well. Aid efforts from both international organizations and local volunteers are underway, but residents are calling for increased support and the establishment of processing facilities to replace lost passports and identification documents.

The protests that took place at the Sahaba Mosque, despite partial damage from the floods, indicate a growing sense of collective frustration and a demand for justice. Some believe that the organized nature of the protests suggests institutional support behind the demonstrations. As the residents of Derna continue to rebuild their lives amidst the devastation, it is evident that comprehensive aid, accountability, and long-term solutions are crucial for their recovery.