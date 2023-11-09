Libya’s Dismissal of Foreign Minister Sparks Controversy and Calls for Punishment

In a recent turn of events, Libya’s internationally recognized government has dismissed Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush due to her meeting with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen. This meeting has caused an uproar in the country, as Libya does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, and the normalization of ties remains a controversial issue.

Although the Libyan foreign ministry rejected reports that the meeting was officially sanctioned, stating that it was “informal” and “unprepared,” videos circulating on social media over the weekend showed Libyan protesters burning Israeli flags and attempting to enter government buildings in Tripoli. The meeting has ignited strong emotions among the Libyan population, reflecting the deep-rooted sentiments surrounding relations with Israel.

Amid conflicting accounts, an Israeli source familiar with the situation has claimed that the meeting was planned and that the news was intended to be made public. However, the timing of its publication had not been agreed upon. The Israeli foreign ministry responded to inquiries from an Israeli journalist, leading to the revelation of the meeting.

Foreign Minister Cohen characterized the meeting as “historic” and emphasized the potential benefits of a relationship between Israel and Libya. He highlighted the importance of preserving the heritage of Libyan Jewry, including the restoration of synagogues and Jewish cemeteries in the country.

The dismissal of Foreign Minister Mangoush has sparked controversy, with the parliament backing the eastern-based government calling for a “harsh punishment.” This development adds to the ongoing challenges faced by Libya, which has experienced political instability and fragmentation since the overthrow of former ruler Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

As Libya grapples with internal divisions and external pressures, the repercussions of this meeting and subsequent dismissal are likely to shape the country’s political landscape in the coming weeks. The controversy surrounding the exchange between the foreign ministers underscores the complex dynamics surrounding diplomatic relations in the region.