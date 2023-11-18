Liberia’s President George Weah Recognizes Opposition Candidate’s Victory in Closely Contested Election

Liberia’s President, George Weah, has acknowledged his defeat to opposition candidate Joseph Boakai after a fiercely fought run-off election. The results, released by the country’s National Elections Commission (NEC), showed that Boakai, a former vice president of Liberia, secured 51% of the votes.

In a phone call to Boakai, Weah, a renowned former soccer star, congratulated him on his victory. Weah later addressed the nation and expressed his acceptance of the provisional results. He acknowledged Boakai’s lead, stating that it was insurmountable. Weah also emphasized that the true victors of these elections were the people of Liberia.

Weah, who assumed office in 2018, will step down in January. The run-off election became necessary when Weah narrowly won the earlier October poll by a margin of only 7,000 votes over Boakai. However, Weah fell short of the required 50% threshold for an outright victory.

During his first term as president, Weah faced various challenges, including corruption scandals and allegations of mismanagement. Nevertheless, he is being commended for promptly accepting the election results, ensuring a peaceful transfer of power. This achievement is considered a significant milestone for Liberia’s fragile democracy, which has been marred by civil war and the assassination of previous leaders.

Not only has this development been noteworthy within Liberia, but it has also garnered attention across West and Central Africa, where coup attempts have been frequent in recent years. Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu was among the first to congratulate Boakai on his victory. Tinubu also commended Weah for setting a sterling example of patriotism and statesmanship, challenging the perception that peaceful transitions of power are unattainable in West Africa.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: Who won the Liberian run-off election?

A: Joseph Boakai, the opposition candidate, emerged as the winner of the closely contested run-off election in Liberia.

Q: Who conceded defeat in the election?

A: Liberia’s President, George Weah, conceded defeat and acknowledged Boakai’s victory.

Q: What percentage of the votes did Boakai secure?

A: Boakai won 51% of the votes, according to the country’s electoral commission.

Q: When will President Weah step down?

A: President Weah is set to step down in January.

Q: What challenges did Weah face during his first term as president?

A: Weah’s first term was marked by corruption scandals and allegations of mismanagement.

Sources:

– CNN: https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/10/africa/liberia-election-weah-conceded-intl/index.html