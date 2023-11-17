Liberia Presidential Election: Joseph Boakai Leads George Weah

Opposition candidate Joseph Boakai continues to hold a narrow lead in the Liberian presidential election as over 99% of polling stations have reported official results. Boakai, a seasoned politician at 78 years old, currently has 50.89% of the votes, while incumbent President George Weah trails behind with 49.11%. With a margin of over 28,000 votes, Boakai’s supporters in the capital, Monrovia, are celebrating his potential victory.

Although there have been no official statements from either candidate, the atmosphere remains jubilant at Boakai’s party headquarters in the city. Calls for President Weah to step down echo through the crowd, accompanied by chants referencing a campaign song associated with his opponent. It is clear that Boakai’s supporters are confident in his electoral success.

According to the electoral commission, results from 99.58% of polling stations have been announced following the run-off election held on Tuesday. In one polling station, the vote needed to be re-run on Saturday, and discrepancies in results from 20 other stations are currently under investigation. These isolated incidents aside, the run-off has been deemed largely peaceful by observers from the regional bloc, Ecowas.

The second round of the presidential election was triggered when neither candidate obtained more than 50% of the vote in the initial round last month. In that round, President Weah secured a slightly larger vote share, leading by a mere 7,000 votes. The election has garnered significant attention, as it represents a closely contested race and the nation’s fourth presidential election since the end of the civil war.

Boakai’s campaign focused on rescuing the nation from what he referred to as “mismanagement” under Weah’s administration. The president rebutted these allegations, highlighting his accomplishments such as the introduction of free tuition for university students.

As the final results draw near, Liberia eagerly awaits the announcement of their next president. The election serves as an important milestone for the country’s democratic progress and will shape its future trajectory. Frequently Asked Questions:

