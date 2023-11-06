Thousands of Palestinians Protest in Solidarity with Gaza Amid Israel’s Ongoing Conflict

Protests erupted across the West Bank as thousands of Palestinians expressed solidarity with Gazans amid the ongoing conflict with Israel. The demonstrations, held in cities such as Ramallah and Nablus, saw participants chanting slogans calling for the liberation of Gaza and showing support for Hamas, the leading political party in the Gaza Strip. Banners representing various Palestinian factions were also waved during the protests.

While some Palestinians believed that Western and particularly French media coverage of the war was biased, and therefore refused to answer questions from journalists, the rallies displayed a powerful show of unity and determination among the Palestinian people.

The fervor of the protests extended beyond the West Bank, with demonstrations taking place in Jordan and Iraq as well. In Amman, Jordan, thousands gathered to demand the annulment of the peace treaty between Jordan and Israel. Protesters in both Jordan and Iraq held up pictures of US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, labeling them as “accomplices in crime.”

In response to the conflict, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Ayser Mohammad Al-Amer, a field commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Jenin. The IDF reported clashes with Palestinian gunmen and detained members of Hamas during overnight arrest raids in the West Bank.

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of 110 Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Authority health ministry. In response, the IDF has carried out air and artillery strikes, targeting Hamas infrastructure while aiming to minimize civilian casualties.

The ongoing conflict has generated international concern and provoked responses from countries such as the United States, some of whom have expressed support for Israel, while others have called for an immediate ceasefire.

As the conflict continues, it remains uncertain when a resolution will be reached. The protests in the West Bank and the wider solidarity expressed by Palestinians and others serve as a reminder of the deep-rooted tensions and complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.